Mbappe’s late strike helps PSG beat Brest in 3-2 thriller 

The France international also scored his 250th club goal during the Ligue 1 match in Brest, France.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 20:43 IST , BREST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A late strike from Kylian Mbappe allowed Paris St Germain to snatch a 3-2 win at Brest in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The visitors were awarded a penalty after Lilian Brassier fouled Randal Kolo Muani. While Mbappe’s spot-kick effort was saved, he netted the rebound a minute before stoppage time.

Warren Zaire-Emery, 17, displayed his skills 16 minutes into the game when he fired a thunderous shot into the upper left corner to hand PSG a 1-0 lead.

READ MORE: Gundogan calls for more ‘frustration’ from Barca players after loss to Madrid

Mbappe doubled the score with his 250th club goal when he calmly slotted the ball into the bottom-left corner in the 28th minute.

Steve Mounie was roared on by the home fans when he netted a close-range shortly before the interval and Jeremy Le Douaron levelled the score with another just after the restart.

Luis Enrique’s team is second in Ligue 1 with 21 points, a point behind leaders Nice. On the other hand, Brest is sixth in the standing with 15 points.

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

