Mbappe’s late strike helps PSG beat Brest in 3-2 thriller 

A late strike from Kylian Mbappe allowed Paris St Germain to snatch a 3-2 win at Brest in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The visitors were awarded a penalty after Lilian Brassier fouled Randal Kolo Muani. While Mbappe’s spot-kick effort was saved, he netted the rebound a minute before stoppage time.

Warren Zaire-Emery, 17, displayed his skills 16 minutes into the game when he fired a thunderous shot into the upper left corner to hand PSG a 1-0 lead.

Mbappe doubled the score with his 250th club goal when he calmly slotted the ball into the bottom-left corner in the 28th minute.

Steve Mounie was roared on by the home fans when he netted a close-range shortly before the interval and Jeremy Le Douaron levelled the score with another just after the restart.

Luis Enrique’s team is second in Ligue 1 with 21 points, a point behind leaders Nice. On the other hand, Brest is sixth in the standing with 15 points.