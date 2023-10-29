Kane, Beckham to Rooney: Top 15 goals scored from half-way line

Harry Kane continued his goalscoring spree for Bayern Munich in style with a brilliant long ranger, shooting from the half-way line, against SV Darmstadt at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday. He went on to complete a hat-trick in the match.

But this is not the first time the England striker has scored from such a distance. Against Juventus in a pre-season friendly in 2019, he scored a similar goal in the second-half stoppage time to win the game 3-2.

Sportstar looks at the top 15 goals from the half-way line for around the same area, arranged chronologically:

1. 1995, Nayim, Real Zaragoza vs Arsenal:

Tal día como hoy en 1⃣9⃣9⃣5⃣... ¡Inolvidable!



Gloria para @maanayim y el @RealZaragoza 🏆🙌 pic.twitter.com/RP1T8rtrju — UEFA.com en español (@UEFAcom_es) May 10, 2019

2. 1996, David Beckham, Man United vs Wimbledon:

3. 1998, Rivaldo, Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid:

4. 2006, Xabi Alonso, Liverpool vs Newcastle United:

5. 2011, Dejan Stankovic, Inter Milan vs Schalke:

6. 2014, Wayne Rooney, West Ham vs Man United:

7. 2015, Charlie Adam, Stoke City vs Chelsea:

8. 2017, Wayne Rooney, Everton vs West Ham:

9. 2017, Memphis Depay, Lyon vs Toulouse

10. 2019, Wayne Rooney, DC United vs Orland City:

WAYNE ROONEY FROM PAST MIDFIELD!!!! pic.twitter.com/dJ5BriAOx3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 27, 2019

11. 2019, Harry Kane, Tottenham vs Juventus

12. 2020, Kemar Roofe, Rangers v Standard Liege:

13. 2021, Patrik Schick, Czech Republic vs Scotland

🇨🇿🙌 After almost 800k votes, Patrik Schick's long-range stunner vs Scotland is UEFA EURO 2020 Goal of the Tournament! ⚽️💥#EUROGOTT @GazpromFootball #EURO2020pic.twitter.com/qBENMPj25b — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) July 14, 2021

14. 2023, Pedro Gonzalves, Sporting vs Arsenal

😍 The perfect way to start your Monday...



🇵🇹 Pedro Gonçalves on repeat 🔁



@Sporting_CP || #UELpic.twitter.com/fEfE86AOHA — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) March 27, 2023

15. 2023, Harry Kane, Bayern Munich vs SV Darmstadt