Kane, Beckham to Rooney: Top 15 goals scored from half-way line

Harry Kane continued his goalscoring spree for Bayern Munich in style with a brilliant long ranger, shooting from the half-way line, against SV Darmstadt at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday. He went on to complete a hat-trick in the match.
But this is not the first time the England striker has scored from such a distance. Against Juventus in a pre-season friendly in 2019, he scored a similar goal in the second-half stoppage time to win the game 3-2.
Sportstar looks at the top 15 goals from the half-way line for around the same area, arranged chronologically:
1. 1995, Nayim, Real Zaragoza vs Arsenal:
2. 1996, David Beckham, Man United vs Wimbledon:
3. 1998, Rivaldo, Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid:
4. 2006, Xabi Alonso, Liverpool vs Newcastle United:
5. 2011, Dejan Stankovic, Inter Milan vs Schalke:
6. 2014, Wayne Rooney, West Ham vs Man United:
7. 2015, Charlie Adam, Stoke City vs Chelsea:
8. 2017, Wayne Rooney, Everton vs West Ham:
9. 2017, Memphis Depay, Lyon vs Toulouse
10. 2019, Wayne Rooney, DC United vs Orland City:
11. 2019, Harry Kane, Tottenham vs Juventus
12. 2020, Kemar Roofe, Rangers v Standard Liege:
13. 2021, Patrik Schick, Czech Republic vs Scotland
14. 2023, Pedro Gonzalves, Sporting vs Arsenal
15. 2023, Harry Kane, Bayern Munich vs SV Darmstadt
