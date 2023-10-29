MagazineBuy Print

Kane, Beckham to Rooney: Top 15 goals scored from half-way line

Long ranger goals have always mesmerised football fans around the world. And Harry Kane, scoring for Bayern Munich, became the latest addition in the list of players scoring from the half-way line.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 16:25 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
(L-R) David Beckham, Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney have all found the net from around the half-way line at least once in their career.
(L-R) David Beckham, Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney have all found the net from around the half-way line at least once in their career. | Photo Credit: Getty Images / Reuters
infoIcon

(L-R) David Beckham, Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney have all found the net from around the half-way line at least once in their career. | Photo Credit: Getty Images / Reuters

Harry Kane continued his goalscoring spree for Bayern Munich in style with a brilliant long ranger, shooting from the half-way line, against SV Darmstadt at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday. He went on to complete a hat-trick in the match.

But this is not the first time the England striker has scored from such a distance. Against Juventus in a pre-season friendly in 2019, he scored a similar goal in the second-half stoppage time to win the game 3-2.

Sportstar looks at the top 15 goals from the half-way line for around the same area, arranged chronologically:

1. 1995, Nayim, Real Zaragoza vs Arsenal:

2. 1996, David Beckham, Man United vs Wimbledon:

3. 1998, Rivaldo, Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid:

4. 2006, Xabi Alonso, Liverpool vs Newcastle United:

5. 2011, Dejan Stankovic, Inter Milan vs Schalke:

6. 2014, Wayne Rooney, West Ham vs Man United:

7. 2015, Charlie Adam, Stoke City vs Chelsea:

8. 2017, Wayne Rooney, Everton vs West Ham:

9. 2017, Memphis Depay, Lyon vs Toulouse

10. 2019, Wayne Rooney, DC United vs Orland City:

11. 2019, Harry Kane, Tottenham vs Juventus

12. 2020, Kemar Roofe, Rangers v Standard Liege:

13. 2021, Patrik Schick, Czech Republic vs Scotland

14. 2023, Pedro Gonzalves, Sporting vs Arsenal

15. 2023, Harry Kane, Bayern Munich vs SV Darmstadt

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
