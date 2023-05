A Kylian Mbappe brace against Auxerre guided Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-0 win and inched it closer to winning the Ligue 1 title for a record 11th time.

Mbappe scored both his goals inside the opening ten minutes. It took his goal tally in Ligue 1 to 28 for the season- two more than second-placed Alexandre Lacazette.