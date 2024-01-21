Mbappe scores two and creates two as PSG wins 4-1 in French Cup; Monaco and Nice also advance to last 16

Kylian Mbappe scored twice and set up two goals as Paris Saint-Germain won 4-1 at third-tier Orleans to reach the French Cup round of 16 on Saturday.

Mbappe netted in the 16th minute — after being set up by France teammate Randal Kolo Muani — and also scored with a 62nd-minute penalty following a handball. That took him to 28 goals in 26 games this season and extended his club-record haul to 240.

His cross from the left set up Goncalo Ramos in the 71st and, after Orleans pulled a goal back from a corner, Mbappe passed to substitute midfielder Senny Mayulu for a neat finish late on.

Veteran striker Wissam Ben Yedder grabbed a hat trick as Monaco joined PSG in the next round with a 3-1 victory at second-tier Rodez. But 2022 winner Nantes lost 1-0 at home to second-tier Laval to put pressure on struggling coach Jocelyn Gourvennec.

Elsewhere in the round of 32, first-division high-flyer Nice won 3-2 at second-tier Bordeaux in a match marred by crowd violence.

Fighting broke out before the game between Bordeaux fans and Nice supporters, who numbered just over 100 because of imposed restrictions.

A couple of flares were thrown into the Nice section during the clash, which involved several dozen people and is one of several incidents of crowd trouble in France this season.

Brest, which is third in the first division, also advanced but needed a late goal to win 2-1 at fourth-tier Trélissac.