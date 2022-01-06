AFC Women's Asian Cup: Meeting held between key stakeholders to discuss COVID-19 safety protocols

In view of the evolving Covid-19 situation in India, key stakeholders from the Government of Maharashtra met virtually with a delegation of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 on Wednesday to discuss the challenges, solutions and charter guidelines for the safe and successful hosting of Asia’s premier women’s national team competition.

Aditya Thackeray, Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, and President of Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA), AIFF President and LOC Chairman, Praful Patel, and other key stakeholders including AIFF General Secretary, Kushal Das and Project Directors of the tournament closely examined the developments in the host state of Maharashtra and detailed a thorough path to ensure maximum safety and minimum risk for everyone involved in executing the tournament at ground level.

In preparation for the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup, joined a review meeting with President @praful_patel ji, MC Chahal ji, NMMC, PMC Commissioners, Police & Health Dept officials to chalk out guidelines for the championship, including a briefing on the World Cup schedule. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 5, 2022

Patel said, "I would like to express my gratitude to all the stakeholders who have been working tirelessly and continue to do so in order to successfully and safely host the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022.”

“Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Honorable Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Honorable Minister of Environment and Tourism, officials of the State Government, Municipal Corporation, Police Department, Health Department, Sports Department and everyone else involved in any and every capacity have been unanimously committed to the task of bringing Asia's best to India," he added.

Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and Maharashtra Sports Commissioner Om Prakash Bakoria were also present in the meeting.