Rapinoe says her retirement call will help US women’s football team focus on World Cup

Rapinoe announced last weekend that she will retire from competitive football at the end of the current season.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 13:34 IST , Wellington - 2 MINS READ

AP
United States’ Megan Rapinoe looks on during a FIFA Women’s World Cup send-off match against Wales on Sunday.
United States’ Megan Rapinoe looks on during a FIFA Women’s World Cup send-off match against Wales on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Josie Lepe
infoIcon

United States’ Megan Rapinoe looks on during a FIFA Women’s World Cup send-off match against Wales on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Josie Lepe

Megan Rapinoe said her decision to announce her retirement before the Women’s World Cup will help the U.S. team better focus on its attempt to win a third straight World Cup.

Rapinoe announced last weekend that she will retire from competitive football at the end of the current season. Speaking to the media in Auckland on Wednesday and sporting a new, blue hairstyle, Rapinoe said questions of retirement would have followed her and the USWNT through the World Cup had she not announced her plans before the tournament started.

“Obviously I’m 38 years old, I’m not going to be playing forever and it just always feels weird for me to have something settled and feel at peace and to not answer a question honestly,” Rapinoe said. “I kind of wanted to have that for myself.

“I think it allows me to focus a lot more, allows the team to focus a lot more. We don’t have to get questions every time, every single game. It’s just kind of out there, and I can just really enjoy it and focus on trying to win the tournament.”

READ: ‘King Kazu’ Miura, oldest pro football player, extends contract in Portugal aged 56

Rapinoe has two World Cup winners’ medals and wants another. At the same time, she said, she wants to inspire young New Zealand women to play football.

“I think especially those of us who have been around for a long time, (it) certainly wasn’t like this for all the World Cups that we’ve been a part of our entire career,” she said. “I think we can really see and feel the game growing and world changing around us.

“I know what that meant for me to be able to see Mia Hamm up close or see Brandi Chastain up close when I was younger — so hopefully it’s an inspiration to them, but I think it’s also an inspiration to us as well.”

Rapinoe praised the training facilities the U.S. team has experienced since arriving in Auckland and said the cold, wet weather was not a concern.

“I’m from Seattle, so I feel literally right at home,” she said. “I don’t mind it too much. “It’d be one thing if we were in the tundra but it’s pretty temperate, so maybe a long sleeve, but I don’t even know if we’ll need to break the gloves out. I’d honestly rather have this than scorching heat. I just tend to melt and not do very well in the heat.”

As for her hair, Rapinoe said she has brought a range of colours to New Zealand, and fans can expect regular changes.

