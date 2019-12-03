Football Football Megan Rapinoe wins women's Ballon d’Or Megan Rapinoe added this honour to those of Golden Boot winner for top scorer and Golden Ball for best player at the World Cup. Team Sportstar 03 December, 2019 01:46 IST United States' Megan Rapinoe - Getty Images Team Sportstar 03 December, 2019 01:46 IST Megan Rapinoe won the women's Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday. Norway’s Ada Hegerberg won it in 2018 but did not retain her title after missing the World Cup. Rapinoe, however, didn't attend the event and gave her acceptance speech through a pre-recorded video. Us to Pinoe everyday since July 7, 2019. @mPinoe #ballondor pic.twitter.com/VQOSfmDNzI— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) December 2, 2019 Among the stars of that tournament nominated were England’s Lucy Bronze, Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema, Australia’s Sam Kerr and the USA trio of Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Tobin Heath. .@mPinoe from @ReignFC is the 2019 Women's Ballon d'Or winner! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/gLANEXgENL— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019 However Rapinoe, the 34-year-old feminist icon and outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump, added this honour to those of Golden Boot winner for top scorer and Golden Ball for best player at the World Cup.Even her supposed rivals seemed to be have been rooting for her.“She does lots of things off the pitch, but I think she is the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or mainly down to her performances during the World Cup,” Bronze told France Football. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos