Megan Rapinoe wins women's Ballon d’Or

Megan Rapinoe won the women's Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday. Norway’s Ada Hegerberg won it in 2018 but did not retain her title after missing the World Cup. Rapinoe, however, didn't attend the event and gave her acceptance speech through a pre-recorded video.

Among the stars of that tournament nominated were England’s Lucy Bronze, Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema, Australia’s Sam Kerr and the USA trio of Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Tobin Heath.

However Rapinoe, the 34-year-old feminist icon and outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump, added this honour to those of Golden Boot winner for top scorer and Golden Ball for best player at the World Cup.

Even her supposed rivals seemed to be have been rooting for her.

“She does lots of things off the pitch, but I think she is the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or mainly down to her performances during the World Cup,” Bronze told France Football.