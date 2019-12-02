Ballon D'or 2019 LIVE: Barcelona, Real Madrid stars look to break tie

As the biggest names in world football descend on Paris on Monday for the 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony, with Lionel Messi and USA women’s World Cup superstar Megan Rapinoe tipped to leave with the honours, we give the lowdown on the football clubs with the highest number of Ballon d’Or honours against their name.

While La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are tied at 11, EPL club Manchester United isn't far behind. Here's a statistical breakdown.

Real Madrid: 11

Barcelona: 11

Juventus: 8

AC Milan: 8

Bayern Munich: 5

Manchester United: 4

Liverpool: 1

Borussia Dortmund: 1