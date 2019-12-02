Football Football Ballon D'or 2019 LIVE: Barcelona, Real Madrid stars look to break tie While La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have won 11 Ballon d’Or awards each, serie A club Juventus, with eight, isn't far behind. Team Sportstar 02 December, 2019 22:09 IST Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric poses with his Ballon d'Or trophy before the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. - AFP Team Sportstar 02 December, 2019 22:09 IST As the biggest names in world football descend on Paris on Monday for the 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony, with Lionel Messi and USA women’s World Cup superstar Megan Rapinoe tipped to leave with the honours, we give the lowdown on the football clubs with the highest number of Ballon d’Or honours against their name.While La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are tied at 11, EPL club Manchester United isn't far behind. Here's a statistical breakdown. Real Madrid: 11Barcelona: 11Juventus: 8AC Milan: 8Bayern Munich: 5Manchester United: 4Liverpool: 1Borussia Dortmund: 1 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos