Ballon d'or 2019: Know your nominees

Ahead of the Ballon d'or award ceremony in Paris on Tuesday, here is everything you need about the male nominees.

02 December, 2019 19:51 IST

Former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his five Ballon d'Or trophies.   -  AFP

With five Ballon d'Or awards to their names each, Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi and Juventus and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo are understandably the focal points of the award ceremony, due to be held on Tuesday. However, 30 footballers across clubs and countries have been nominated for the honour. Here is a quick fact file on the nominees from Sergio Aguero to Joao Felix- from the clubs they play for to the titles they have won.


Alisson

Club: Liverpool

Titles in 2019: Champions League, Copa America


Antoine Griezmann

Club: Barcelona

Title in 2019: None
 

Bernardo Silva

Club: Manchester City

Title 2019: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield, Nations League
 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Club: Real Madrid

Title in 2019: Serie A, Nations League


Donny van de Beek

Club: Ajax

Title in 2019: Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, Johan Cruyff Shield
 

Dusan Tadic

Club: Ajax

Title in 2019: Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, Johan Cruyff Shield
 

Eden Hazard

Club: Real Madrid

Titles in 2019: Europa League (with Chelsea)


Frenkie de Jong

Club: Barcelona

Titles in 2019: Eredivisie, KNVB Cup (Both with Ajax)
 

Georginio Wijnaldum

Club: Liverpool

Title in 2019: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup
 

Hugo Lloris

Club: Tottenham

Title in 2019: None
 

Joao Felix

Club: Atletico Madrid

Titles in 2019: Primeira Liga (with Benfica), Nations League}
 

Kalidou Koulibaly

Club: Napoli

Titles in 2019: None
 

Karim Benzema

Club: Real Madrid

Titles in 2019: None
 

Kevin de Bruyne

Club: Manchester City

Titles in 2019: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield


Kylian Mbappe

Club: Paris St-Germain

Title in 2019: Ligue 1, Trophee des Champions
 

Lionel Messi

Club: Barcelona

Title in 2019: La Liga
 

Marquinhos

Club: Paris St-Germain

Title in 2019: Ligue 1, Trophee des Champions, Copa America


Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Club: Barcelona

Title in 2019: La Liga


Matthijs de Ligt

Club: Juventus

Titles in 2019: Eredivisie, KNVB Cup (Both with Ajax)


Mohamed Salah

Club: Liverpool

Title in 2019: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup


Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Club: Arsenal

Titles in 2019: None


Raheem Sterling

Club: Manchester City

Title in 2019: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield
 

Riyad Mahrez

Club: Manchester City

Title in 2019: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Africa Cup of Nations


Roberto Firmino

Club: Liverpool

Titles in 2019: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Copa America


Robert Lewandowski

Club: Bayern Munich

Title in 2019: Bundesliga, DFB Pokal
 

Sadio Mane

Club: Liverpool

Title in 2019: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup


Sergio Aguero

Club: Manchester City

Titles in 2019: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield


Son Heung-min

Club: Tottenham

Title in 2019: None
 

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Club: Liverpool

Titles in 2019: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup


Virgil van Dijk

Club: Liverpool

Title in 2019: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup

