Ballon d'or 2019: Know your nominees

With five Ballon d'Or awards to their names each, Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi and Juventus and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo are understandably the focal points of the award ceremony, due to be held on Tuesday. However, 30 footballers across clubs and countries have been nominated for the honour. Here is a quick fact file on the nominees from Sergio Aguero to Joao Felix- from the clubs they play for to the titles they have won.



Alisson

Club: Liverpool

Titles in 2019: Champions League, Copa America



Antoine Griezmann

Club: Barcelona

Title in 2019: None



Bernardo Silva

Club: Manchester City

Title 2019: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield, Nations League



Cristiano Ronaldo

Club: Real Madrid

Title in 2019: Serie A, Nations League



Donny van de Beek

Club: Ajax

Title in 2019: Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, Johan Cruyff Shield



Dusan Tadic

Club: Ajax

Title in 2019: Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, Johan Cruyff Shield



Eden Hazard

Club: Real Madrid

Titles in 2019: Europa League (with Chelsea)





Frenkie de Jong

Club: Barcelona

Titles in 2019: Eredivisie, KNVB Cup (Both with Ajax)



Georginio Wijnaldum

Club: Liverpool

Title in 2019: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup



Hugo Lloris

Club: Tottenham

Title in 2019: None



Joao Felix

Club: Atletico Madrid

Titles in 2019: Primeira Liga (with Benfica), Nations League}



Kalidou Koulibaly

Club: Napoli

Titles in 2019: None



Karim Benzema

Club: Real Madrid

Titles in 2019: None



Kevin de Bruyne

Club: Manchester City

Titles in 2019: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield



Kylian Mbappe

Club: Paris St-Germain

Title in 2019: Ligue 1, Trophee des Champions



Lionel Messi

Club: Barcelona

Title in 2019: La Liga



Marquinhos

Club: Paris St-Germain

Title in 2019: Ligue 1, Trophee des Champions, Copa America



Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Club: Barcelona

Title in 2019: La Liga



Matthijs de Ligt

Club: Juventus

Titles in 2019: Eredivisie, KNVB Cup (Both with Ajax)





Mohamed Salah

Club: Liverpool

Title in 2019: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Club: Arsenal

Titles in 2019: None



Raheem Sterling

Club: Manchester City

Title in 2019: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield



Riyad Mahrez

Club: Manchester City

Title in 2019: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Africa Cup of Nations



Roberto Firmino

Club: Liverpool

Titles in 2019: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Copa America



Robert Lewandowski

Club: Bayern Munich

Title in 2019: Bundesliga, DFB Pokal



Sadio Mane

Club: Liverpool

Title in 2019: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup





Sergio Aguero

Club: Manchester City

Titles in 2019: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield



Son Heung-min

Club: Tottenham

Title in 2019: None



Trent Alexander-Arnold

Club: Liverpool

Titles in 2019: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup



Virgil van Dijk

Club: Liverpool

Title in 2019: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup