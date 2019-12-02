Football Football Ballon d'or 2019: Know your nominees Ahead of the Ballon d'or award ceremony in Paris on Tuesday, here is everything you need about the male nominees. Team Sportstar 02 December, 2019 19:51 IST Former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his five Ballon d'Or trophies. - AFP Team Sportstar 02 December, 2019 19:51 IST With five Ballon d'Or awards to their names each, Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi and Juventus and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo are understandably the focal points of the award ceremony, due to be held on Tuesday. However, 30 footballers across clubs and countries have been nominated for the honour. Here is a quick fact file on the nominees from Sergio Aguero to Joao Felix- from the clubs they play for to the titles they have won. AlissonClub: Liverpool Titles in 2019: Champions League, Copa AmericaAntoine GriezmannClub: BarcelonaTitle in 2019: None Bernardo SilvaClub: Manchester City Title 2019: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield, Nations League Cristiano RonaldoClub: Real Madrid Title in 2019: Serie A, Nations LeagueDonny van de BeekClub: Ajax Title in 2019: Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, Johan Cruyff Shield Dusan TadicClub: Ajax Title in 2019: Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, Johan Cruyff Shield Eden HazardClub: Real Madrid Titles in 2019: Europa League (with Chelsea)Frenkie de JongClub: Barcelona Titles in 2019: Eredivisie, KNVB Cup (Both with Ajax) Georginio WijnaldumClub: Liverpool Title in 2019: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup Hugo LlorisClub: Tottenham Title in 2019: None Joao FelixClub: Atletico MadridTitles in 2019: Primeira Liga (with Benfica), Nations League} Kalidou KoulibalyClub: Napoli Titles in 2019: None Karim BenzemaClub: Real Madrid Titles in 2019: None Kevin de BruyneClub: Manchester City Titles in 2019: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community ShieldKylian MbappeClub: Paris St-Germain Title in 2019: Ligue 1, Trophee des Champions Lionel MessiClub: BarcelonaTitle in 2019: La Liga MarquinhosClub: Paris St-Germain Title in 2019: Ligue 1, Trophee des Champions, Copa AmericaMarc-Andre ter StegenClub: Barcelona Title in 2019: La LigaMatthijs de LigtClub: Juventus Titles in 2019: Eredivisie, KNVB Cup (Both with Ajax)Mohamed SalahClub: Liverpool Title in 2019: Champions League, UEFA Super CupPierre-Emerick AubameyangClub: Arsenal Titles in 2019: NoneRaheem SterlingClub: Manchester City Title in 2019: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield Riyad MahrezClub: Manchester CityTitle in 2019: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Africa Cup of NationsRoberto FirminoClub: Liverpool Titles in 2019: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Copa AmericaRobert LewandowskiClub: Bayern Munich Title in 2019: Bundesliga, DFB Pokal Sadio ManeClub: Liverpool Title in 2019: Champions League, UEFA Super CupSergio AgueroClub: Manchester City Titles in 2019: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community ShieldSon Heung-minClub: Tottenham Title in 2019: None Trent Alexander-ArnoldClub: Liverpool Titles in 2019: Champions League, UEFA Super CupVirgil van DijkClub: Liverpool Title in 2019: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos