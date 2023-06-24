Happy birthday, Lionel Messi!

Argentine football great Lionel Messi turned 36 on Friday. Messi has added the World Cup to seven Ballons d’Or, four Champions Leagues, one Copa America, 10 La Liga titles with Barcelona and a Ligue 1 crown in France with Paris St-Germain.

Messi led Argentina to its third World Cup title in 2022, scoring twice in the final as his team beat France in a dramatic penalty shootout.

He netted seven goals in seven games and became the first player to score in each round of the same World Cup since the last-16 round was introduced in 1986.