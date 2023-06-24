Argentine football great Lionel Messi turned 36 on Friday. Messi has added the World Cup to seven Ballons d’Or, four Champions Leagues, one Copa America, 10 La Liga titles with Barcelona and a Ligue 1 crown in France with Paris St-Germain.
Messi led Argentina to its third World Cup title in 2022, scoring twice in the final as his team beat France in a dramatic penalty shootout.
He netted seven goals in seven games and became the first player to score in each round of the same World Cup since the last-16 round was introduced in 1986.
Latest on Sportstar
- Happy birthday, Lionel Messi!
- Akash Mishra on being a full-back, playing under Marquez and more
- Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins - Since Day 1, The Contest Was 50-50
- Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes says Edgbaston loss is ‘not a psychological blow’
- Odisha FC completes signing of Aphaoba Singh on a three-year deal from RoundGlass Punjab FC
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE