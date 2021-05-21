Messi to skip Barca's final La Liga game, given early holidays

Lionel Messi has been given permission by Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman to miss this weekend's final La Liga match of the season against Eibar and take holiday, the club confirmed on Friday, meaning he may have played his last game for the Catalan side.

The Argentine's contract expires at the end of June and there has been no announcement on an extension.

He requested to leave the club last year and was linked by British and Spanish media with a move to Manchester City or Paris St Germain, but ultimately stayed put for one more season.

Should Messi not sign a new contract then his final game for the club would be last weekend's dismal 2-1 defeat at the Camp Nou to Celta Vigo.

The 33-year-old has netted 30 times in La Liga this season and is set to win Spain's Golden Boot - the Pichichi Trophy - however Koeman's side can at best finish third, behind arch rival Real Madrid and title favourite Atletico Madrid.