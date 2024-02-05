MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hong Kong government asks for explanation, fans angry as injured Messi didn’t play

Hong Kong sports minister demands explanation from match organizer after Lionel Messi remains on bench, disappointing fans.

Published : Feb 05, 2024 13:29 IST , HONG KONG - 2 MINS READ

AP
Lionel Messi’s non-appearance was a disappointment for the fans who snapped up all 40,000 tickets at Hong Kong Stadium within an hour when they went on sale in December.
Lionel Messi’s non-appearance was a disappointment for the fans who snapped up all 40,000 tickets at Hong Kong Stadium within an hour when they went on sale in December. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi’s non-appearance was a disappointment for the fans who snapped up all 40,000 tickets at Hong Kong Stadium within an hour when they went on sale in December. | Photo Credit: AP

Hong Kong’s sports minister on Monday reiterated the government’s call for an explanation from the organizer of a match between Inter Miami and a local team following widespread disappointment over Lionel Messi remaining on the bench throughout the entire game.

The much-hyped exhibition match on Sunday ended with fans booing Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and demanding refunds as Messi did not play in the game due to a hamstring strain.

The fans’ reaction was a setback for Hong Kong officials who sought to boost the city’s image as a hub for mega events amid a slow economic recovery and Beijing’s crackdown on dissidents.

In a press briefing on Monday, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung said the government’s funding agreement with the match organizer, Tatler Asia, required Messi to play on the field for at least 45 minutes, unless there were safety or health concerns.

READ | Love and heartbreak as ‘King’ Messi’s Inter Miami hits Hong Kong

Yeung said the organizers had reaffirmed that Messi would be playing in the second half of the match before the start of the game. When the government noticed the second half did not proceed as planned, the government tried to follow up with the organizer but was told Messi could not play due to an injury, he said.

“We therefore immediately request them to explore other remedies such as Messi appearing in the field to interact with his fans and receiving the trophy. Unfortunately, as you all see, these did not work out,” he said.

Organizers of the exhibition were awarded 16 million Hong Kong dollars ($2 million) in funding by a government advisory committee and its tickets cost up to 4,880 Hong Kong dollars ($624) each.

On Sunday night, the government expressed its disappointment in two statements, saying its follow-up action might involve reducing the funds allocated for the event.

Yeung said officials would make a decision on the funding issue later.

Tatler Asia on Sunday night insisted it had no information in advance that Messi or Suarez would not be playing. It also expressed its “extreme disappointment regarding Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez’s non-participation.”

Inter Miami will conclude its Asian tour in Japan on Wednesday when it plays Vissel Kobe.

Related Topics

Hong Kong /

Lionel Messi /

David Beckham /

Inter Miami FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 4: England 281/9; Mukesh removes Bashir, India 1 wicket away from win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hong Kong government asks for explanation, fans angry as injured Messi didn’t play
    AP
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu cruises to seven-wicket win over Goa
    Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score: Lokeshwar, Pradosh shine as Tamil Nadu beats Goa by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hayes calls for more opportunities for female coaches
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Hong Kong government asks for explanation, fans angry as injured Messi didn’t play
    AP
  2. Hayes calls for more opportunities for female coaches
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: Inter extends lead with win over Juventus in top-of-the-table clash
    Reuters
  4. Dani Alves begins Barcelona trial for rape
    AFP
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico to stage opener at Azteca, New York to host final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 4: England 281/9; Mukesh removes Bashir, India 1 wicket away from win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hong Kong government asks for explanation, fans angry as injured Messi didn’t play
    AP
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu cruises to seven-wicket win over Goa
    Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score: Lokeshwar, Pradosh shine as Tamil Nadu beats Goa by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hayes calls for more opportunities for female coaches
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment