Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Aston Villa agrees to sign midfielder Tielemans

After the expiration of his contract with Leicester City, the 26-year-old Belgium international is set to join the club on July 1.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 09:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Youri Tielemans of Leicester City during the Premier League match against West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on May 28, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Youri Tielemans of Leicester City during the Premier League match against West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on May 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Youri Tielemans of Leicester City during the Premier League match against West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on May 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Midfielder Youri Tielemans will join Aston Villa next season, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

After the expiration of his contract with Leicester City, the 26-year-old Belgium international is set to join the club on July 1.

Leicester’s relegation last season prompted Tielemans to seek a new opportunity and he becomes Villa’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

Tielemans attained hero status at the King Power Stadium in 2021 by scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Having started his career at Belgian side Anderlecht, Tielemans moved to AS Monaco in 2017 before joining Leicester two years later.

Villa finished seventh in the Premier League last season, earning them a spot in the Europa Conference League.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
