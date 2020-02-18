MLS: Inter Miami belatedly confirms Rodolfo Pizarro signing

Rodolfo Pizarro has finally been confirmed as Inter Miami's second Designated Player (DP) signing two days after his debut in a pre-season friendly.

Inter - co-owned by former England captain David Beckham - is preparing for its first season in the MLS in 2020.

The Florida club has reportedly paid Monterrey $12 million for Pizarro after lengthy negotiations. It was said Monterrey initially wanted $20m for the Mexico midfielder amid a complication with his release clause.

READ | Sterling 'solely focused' on Man City amid Real Madrid transfer talk

Pizarro scored in Inter's 2-1 defeat to Philadelphia Union on Saturday before the deal was belatedly finalised on Monday.

Inter has been linked with a host of big names from European football, including Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, and still have one remaining DP slot.

Beckham's team will make its MLS bow against Supporters' Shield holder Los Angeles FC on March 1.