The lands of Salah and Mahrez submit to host 2027 African Cup of Nations

The 2023 edition of the biennial tournament will be played next year in Ivory Coast, starting in January. Senegal is the current champion.

AP
CAIRO, Egypt 27 April, 2023 17:41 IST
Egypt last staged the competition in 2019, which Algeria had won, beating Senegal in the final.

Egypt last staged the competition in 2019, which Algeria had won, beating Senegal in the final. | Photo Credit: AP / HASSAN AMMAR

Algeria and Egypt are among four bidders competing to host the 2027 African Cup of Nations, the Confederation of African Football said Thursday.

Botswana and a co-hosting project between neighbors Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania also entered the contest. They now have a May 23 deadline to submit a confirmed bid with guaranteed government support.

CAF previously said its executive committee will choose both the 2025 and 2027 tournament hosts at the same time “before September this year.”

Algeria is also in the 2025 contest, which includes Morocco, South Africa, Zambia and a Benin-Nigeria co-host bid. Guinea was removed as host by CAF last year.

Algeria hosted the Africa Cup in 1990 and Egypt last staged the competition in 2019. Botswana, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have never hosted the tournament.

The 2023 edition of the biennial tournament will be played next year in Ivory Coast, starting in January. Senegal is the current champion.

