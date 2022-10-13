Mohamed Salah scored the quickest hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League in Liverpool’s 7-1 demolition job against Rangers on Thursday at the Ibrox stadium in Glasgow.

Salah slotted his first goal, Liverpool’s fourth, in the 74th minute and completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute, taking just six minutes to score three goals. Salah’s third goal put Liverpool 6-1 ahead on the night.

The previous record was held by Bafétimbi Gomis who scored a hat-trick in eight minutes for Lyon against Dinamo Zagreb in 2011. Mike Newell still holds the record for quickest ever ‘perfect’ hat-trick, scoring with his left foot, right foot and head.

Roberto Firmino scored twice, while Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott also struck in a morale-boosting win for Jurgen Klopp’s men as they moved to within a point of qualifying for the last-16 stage.

Liverpool went into the game following a gruelling 2-3 loss against Arsenal in the English Premier League.