Salah’s Rangers feat tops fastest Champions League hattricks list

Mohamed Salah came off the bench against Rangers on Thursday to score the fastest-ever hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool routed the Scottish side 7-1 at Ibrox .

The Egyptian came on in the second half on with his team holding a 3-1 lead and proceeded to fire a stunning treble in just six minutes and 12 seconds to set a new benchmark in the competition.

Bafetimbi Gomis previously held the record from 2011 when he took eight minutes to complete his hat trick in a 7-1 win for Lyon against Dinamo Zagreb.