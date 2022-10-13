Football

Salah’s Rangers feat tops fastest Champions League hattricks list

Mohamed Salah broke Bafetimbi Gomis’s mark to score the fastest hat-trick in the history of the Champions League. Here are the top eight fastest hattricks in the history of the competition.

Team Sportstar
13 October, 2022 10:07 IST
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring against Rangers.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring against Rangers. | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH

Mohamed Salah came off the bench against Rangers on Thursday to score the fastest-ever hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool routed the Scottish side 7-1 at Ibrox .

RELATED: Salah hat-trick helps Liverpool thrash Rangers 7-1 to near UCL last 16

The Egyptian came on in the second half on with his team holding a 3-1 lead and proceeded to fire a stunning treble in just six minutes and 12 seconds to set a new benchmark in the competition.

Bafetimbi Gomis previously held the record from 2011 when he took eight minutes to complete his hat trick in a 7-1 win for Lyon against Dinamo Zagreb.

Fastest Champions League Hattrticks
7 mins Mohamed Salah (Rangers 1-7 Liverpool, 2022)
8 mins Bafétimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 2011)
9 mins Mike Newell (Blackburn 4-1 Rosenborg, 1995)
11 mins Raheem Sterling (Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta, 2019)
11 mins Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö, 2015)
11 mins Robert Lewandowski (Bayern 7-1 Salzburg, 2022)
12 mins Robert Lewandowski (Crvena zvezda 0-6 Bayern, 2019)
12 mins Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, 2014)

