Football

Salah hat-trick helps Liverpool thrash Rangers 7-1 to near UCL last 16

Liverpool was much the better team in the second half and deservedly edged back in front 10 minutes after the interval, Firmino converting Joe Gomez’s pinpoint low cross.

Reuters
GLASGOW, Scotland 13 October, 2022 02:47 IST
GLASGOW, Scotland 13 October, 2022 02:47 IST
Salah took just six minutes to complete his hat-trick.

Salah took just six minutes to complete his hat-trick. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool was much the better team in the second half and deservedly edged back in front 10 minutes after the interval, Firmino converting Joe Gomez’s pinpoint low cross.

A hat-trick from substitute Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool come from behind to thrash Rangers 7-1 on Wednesday to put themselves on the verge of qualification for the Champions League knockout stages.

In a cauldron-like atmosphere in Glasgow, a much-changed Liverpool side struggled to get going early on, and found themselves behind as Scott Arfield slotted home 17 minutes in to lift the roof off Ibrox.

Catch the highlights HERE

That lead lasted less than eight minutes, however, as Roberto Firmino continued his prolific season with a near-post header to level things up from a corner.

Liverpool was much the better team in the second half and deservedly edged back in front 10 minutes after the interval, Firmino converting Joe Gomez’s pinpoint low cross.

With Rangers chasing the game, a fine finish from close-season signing Darwin Nunez put the game beyond the hosts before Salah, who started the match on the bench, fired a six-minute treble to turn a hard-fought win into a rout.

Harvey Elliott added to the home side’s embarrassment with a late seventh, putting the seal on a victory that means Liverpool are second in Group A, and need just one point from their final two matches to be sure of a spot in the knockout stages, while Rangers are bottom, without a single point. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us