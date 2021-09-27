Durand Cup 2021: Mohammedan Sporting beats FC Bengaluru United to reach the final

Mohammedan Sporting scored two goals in the extra time against a 10-man FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) to win 4-2 in the first semifinal of the Durand Cup, at Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

The two teams had remained locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

The FCBU made an explosive start as it found the lead with barely 20 seconds on the clock. Spanish forward Pedro Manzi did the finishing after being set up by Luka Majcen of Slovenia.

Stunned by the early reverse, Sporting regrouped well and quickly turned the heat on FCBU. It was left for Joseph to find the equaliser and, the Trinidad and Tobago forward did oblige with a fine solo effort in the ninth minute.

He dribbled past three FCBU defenders before finishing with an angular left-footer. This charged up Mohammedan Sporting to go for more and, the FCBU citadel fell for the second time in the 38th minute when Faisal Ali made the most of a Joseph assist.

Bengaluru United came alive late in the second half when it found the equaliser off Kingshuk Debnath in the 78th minute.

The FCBU hopes evaporated in the added time of the second half when a frustrated Manzi used his fist instead of the head to divert home a Pradhan free-kick and was marched off with the second booking of the match.

Mohammedan Sporting used its numerical superiority to find two goals through substitute Brandon Vanlalremdika and midfield hero Nicola Stojanovic, who scored from the spot.

The Black Panthers have stormed their way into the Finals with a 4-2 win over FC Bengaluru United#DurandCup2021 #130thEdition #Legacy #Kolkata #aiff #cherrytree #MSC #JaanJaanMohammedan #BlackPanthers #WeAreUnited #FCBU #MDSPFCBU pic.twitter.com/eRHmN5iXxq — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) September 27, 2021