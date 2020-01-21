East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez resigns after derby loss

Alejandro Menendez stepped down as the head coach of East Bengal on Tuesday. His announcement came two days after the 2-1 derby loss to Mohun Bagan in the I-League at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

“Quess East Bengal FC regrets to inform that Mr. Alejandro Menendez Garcia, Head Coach of QEBFC has expressed his desire to relocate to his home country Spain for personal reasons. Mr. Alejandro will step down as the Head Coach of QEBFC with immediate effect,” the club confirmed the development in a press release.

In the absence of a head coach, the existing members of the support staff will continue training the side.

Last week, cash-strapped Mohun Bagan entered into a merger with Indian Super League (ISL) franchise ATK. Next season onwards, it will turn out as ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL. East Bengal has been looking for a sponsor too.

After the All India Football Federation picked the ISL as the country's top league in its new roadmap for Indian football in October last year, the I-League dropped in the pecking order.