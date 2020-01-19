I-League: Mohun Bagan defeats East Bengal in penultimate Kolkata derby

Mohun Bagan got the better of its cross-city rival East Bengal in the first Kolkata derby of the this I-League season at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday. The penultimate derby of the league was watch by a capacity crowd of 63,000 plus.

Mohun Bagan took a 2-0 lead after scoring in each half before East Bengal launched a late fightback after reducing the deficit in the second half. For Mohun Bagan, Joseba Beitia and Baba Diawara found the target while Marcos Espada got the consolation goal for East Bengal.

Mohun Bagan showed better coordination at the start of the match to take control of the proceedings. The first good chance of the game came in the 11th minute. Diawara connected with Beitia's curling corner but failed to put it into an open net.

It was left on the young Nongdamba Naorem to open the goal route for Bagan in the 17th minute.

In the 17th minute, Nongdamba Naorem made his way past a couple of East Bengal defenders and his cross was palmed away by keeper Lalthuammawia Ralte. Beitia, unmarked in the box, headed the ball into an open net to give Bagan the lead. Bagan almost doubled its lead in the 45th minute but for the East Bengal keeper made an acrobatic save to deny Diawara.

Mohun Bagan continued to push for more after the break and got it in the 65th minute when Beitia's corner was headed it by Diawara. Mohun Bagan went on the defensive after doubling its lead and East Bengal took the opportunity to launch a fight-back. Espada pulled one back in the 71st minute to make the bring the contest to life. East Bengal created a lot of chances in the final quarter of the game but failed to convert any.