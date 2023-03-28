Football

Euro 2024 qualifier: Czech Republic held to goalless draw by Moldova

Reuters
28 March, 2023 10:57 IST
Czech Republic striker Tomas Cvancara attempts a header during the Euro 2024 Group E qualifying match against Moldova at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau, Moldova, on March 27, 2023.

Czech Republic striker Tomas Cvancara attempts a header during the Euro 2024 Group E qualifying match against Moldova at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau, Moldova, on March 27, 2023.

The Czech Republic laboured to a 0-0 draw against Moldova on Monday as its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign hit a bump just three days after it beat Poland in its opening Group E match.

The Czechs controlled possession but could not break down a well-organised Moldovan defence that allowed the visitor few clear chances at goal.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek missed a chance to break the deadlock in the dying seconds of the first half, while Tomas Cvancara, on target in the 3-1 win against Poland, forced the Moldovan keeper into a save in the second half.

Despite the draw, the Czechs lead the group with four points. Poland is three points following a 1-0 win against Albania. Moldova sits third on two.

