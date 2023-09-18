Mumbai City vs Nassaji Mazandaran, AFC Champions League LIVE Score: MCFC 0-1 NAS, Hosseini scores, updates

- September 18, 2023 20:1140’
Mumbai City FC tries to play an overlapping run along the left. But he fails to find a shot as the team from Iran continues to enjoy the slender lead.
- September 18, 2023 20:05GOAL34’ Goal! Hosseini scores
Zamehran wins the ball in front of the box, turns and threads a pass to Ehsan Hosseini on his left. the defender runs past Bheke and shoots into the net to give Nassaji Mazandaran the lead.
- September 18, 2023 20:0331’
Chhangte tries to go on a forward attacking mission along the right but Hosseini, who has looked very solid defensively, gets the better of him, to clear the ball away
- September 18, 2023 20:0029’
Mumbai City FC gets a free-kick. And Greg Stewart steps up to take the shot. he has scored from a further spot for Jamshedpur. But this time, he tries a set-piece attempt but Azadi clears the ball out of danger.
- September 18, 2023 19:5624’
Mumbai City tries to start another counter attack. But Bipin’s forward run is stifles again. Second later, Stewart gets the ball, side-steps his marker, turns and shoots. But the ball lands in the gloves of the goalkeeper, after a deflection off a defender.
- September 18, 2023 19:5119’
Mumbai City FC attacks against the run of play with Diaz and Bipin combiing along the left flank. Diaz sets up Bipin for a cross, which is headed out by Hosseini as Nassaji Mazandaran escape another chance to concede.
- September 18, 2023 19:4615’
Nassaji Mazandaran tries to attack from the set-pieces. Its first free-kick, aimed at Rehman, is headed out by Griffiths to give the visitors a corner. Diaz clears the ball sent in from the corner.
- September 18, 2023 19:4413’
Mumbai City, however, continues that build-up, with Akash Mishra making a forward run along the left. He combines with Greg to try and cross into the centre. But he overshoots the ball over the goal.
- September 18, 2023 19:4312’
Griffiths, who has replacesd Mourtada Fall, the former captain of Mumbai City, lears the ball out of his team’s half, with Mazandaran trying to start another attack.
- September 18, 2023 19:409’ Chance for Mumbai City!
Mumbai City has forced Mazandaran to stay sequesterd in its own half and then MCFC attacks along the right. Pereyra Diaz draws defenders towards him and threads a pass through to Chhangte, who shoots just wide off-target.
- September 18, 2023 19:376’
It is the hom side that s looking to dominate. Bipin tries a run along the left. He beats his marker but fails to keep the cross on target, ending the development with a goal kick for Mazandaran.
- September 18, 2023 19:333’ Early chance for Mumbai!
Greg Stewart makes a forward run along the left and tries a cross for Chhangte. Mazandaran’s goalkeeper intercepts the ball before the Indian winger could get to it.
- September 18, 2023 19:321’
Mumbai City, which became the first Indian club to win a match in the Champions League last season, has started this game on the offensive, with an attack along the left flank. But the visitors stop the attack immediately.
- September 18, 2023 19:29Kick Off!
Mumbai City FC starts its Champions League campaign against Nassaji Mazandaran. The hosts start in blue while the Iranian side starts in red.
- September 18, 2023 19:25Minutes to kick-off!
The players are ready. So are the fans as the teams walk out of the tunnel. Its Champions League time for the ISL Shield winner to start its continental campaign.
- September 18, 2023 19:03Nassaji Mazandaran starting XI
- September 18, 2023 18:30Mumbai City FC’s starting line-up!
- September 18, 2023 18:23Why is Mumbai City not playing at the Mumbai Football Arena?
The present infrastructural setup at the Mumbai Football Arena makes the venue ineligible to host AFC Champions League games. Mumbai City FC will thus set up base in Pune for its three ‘home’ games in the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League.
- September 18, 2023 16:08Match Preview
Mumbai City FC is one sleep away before it kicks off a landmark 2023-24 season. A second consecutive appearance in the prestigious AFC Champions League is upon us as the Islanders kick off their continental campaign against Iran’s FC Nassaji Mazandaran tomorrow at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune with action kicking off at 7:30 PM IST.
On the cusp of embarking on yet another historic AFC Champions League campaign, Mumbai City FC Head Coach Des Buckingham and goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa attended a pre-match press conference ahead of their first Group D fixture against the Iranian Hazfi Cup Champions.
Head Coach Des Buckingham, spoke about the Islanders’ previous AFC Champions League campaign highlighting the club’s sentiment around it.
He said, “We were slightly disappointed not to qualify for the next round last season and rather than maybe what the perception was going into the ACL last time. So, to change that narrative afterwards was very positive and I think it really showcased what Indian football can do on this stage.”
The Islanders’ No. 1, Phurba Lachenpa, expressed his thoughts ahead of the game with elation. Phurba said, “We are very excited as a unit, and as a player, you always want to play against the best and play in the best of the tournaments in Asia. So, it’s an exciting and good opportunity for us to showcase what we can do as a team.”
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian Football at Asian Games 2022: A chance for India to regain lost glory at Hangzhou 2023
- India squad LIVE announcement for Australia ODIs: Ashwin set to return before World Cup? where to watch
- Mumbai City vs Nassaji Mazandaran, AFC Champions League LIVE Score: MCFC 0-1 NAS, Hosseini scores, updates
- Asian Games: India looking to end volleyball medal drought
- Milan happy to focus on Newcastle after derby defeat, says Pioli
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE