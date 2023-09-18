MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Mumbai City vs Nassaji Mazandaran, AFC Champions League LIVE Score: MCFC 0-1 NAS, Hosseini scores, updates

AFC Champions League: Follow the live updates of the first ACL match of an Indian club, Mumbai City FC, and FC Nassaji Mazandaran, being played in Pune, Maharashtra.

Updated : Sep 18, 2023 20:11 IST

Team Sportstar
Mumbai City players, Rahul Bheke and Apuia Ralte, in practice before the AFC Champions League opener against Nassaji Mazandaran in Pune.
Mumbai City players, Rahul Bheke and Apuia Ralte, in practice before the AFC Champions League opener against Nassaji Mazandaran in Pune.
lightbox-info

Mumbai City players, Rahul Bheke and Apuia Ralte, in practice before the AFC Champions League opener against Nassaji Mazandaran in Pune.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the AFC Champions League group stage match of Mumbai City FC, being played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

  • September 18, 2023 20:11
    40’

    Mumbai City FC tries to play an overlapping run along the left. But he fails to find a shot as the team from Iran continues to enjoy the slender lead.

  • September 18, 2023 20:05
    GOAL
    34’ Goal! Hosseini scores

    Zamehran wins the ball in front of the box, turns and threads a pass to Ehsan Hosseini on his left. the defender runs past Bheke and shoots into the net to give Nassaji Mazandaran the lead.

  • September 18, 2023 20:03
    31’

    Chhangte tries to go on a forward attacking mission along the right but Hosseini, who has looked very solid defensively, gets the better of him, to clear the ball away

  • September 18, 2023 20:00
    29’

    Mumbai City FC gets a free-kick. And Greg Stewart steps up to take the shot. he has scored from a further spot for Jamshedpur. But this time, he tries a set-piece attempt but Azadi clears the ball out of danger.

  • September 18, 2023 19:56
    24’

    Mumbai City tries to start another counter attack. But Bipin’s forward run is stifles again. Second later, Stewart gets the ball, side-steps his marker, turns and shoots. But the ball lands in the gloves of the goalkeeper, after a deflection off a defender.

  • September 18, 2023 19:51
    19’

    Mumbai City FC attacks against the run of play with Diaz and Bipin combiing along the left flank. Diaz sets up Bipin for a cross, which is headed out by Hosseini as Nassaji Mazandaran escape another chance to concede.

  • September 18, 2023 19:46
    15’

    Nassaji Mazandaran tries to attack from the set-pieces. Its first free-kick, aimed at Rehman, is headed out by Griffiths to give the visitors a corner. Diaz clears the ball sent in from the corner.

  • September 18, 2023 19:44
    13’

    Mumbai City, however, continues that build-up, with Akash Mishra making a forward run along the left. He combines with Greg to try and cross into the centre. But he overshoots the ball over the goal.

  • September 18, 2023 19:43
    12’

    Griffiths, who has replacesd Mourtada Fall, the former captain of Mumbai City, lears the ball out of his team’s half, with Mazandaran trying to start another attack.

  • September 18, 2023 19:40
    9’ Chance for Mumbai City!

    Mumbai City has forced Mazandaran to stay sequesterd in its own half and then MCFC attacks along the right. Pereyra Diaz draws defenders towards him and threads a pass through to Chhangte, who shoots just wide off-target.

  • September 18, 2023 19:37
    6’

    It is the hom side that s looking to dominate. Bipin tries a run along the left. He beats his marker but fails to keep the cross on target, ending the development with a goal kick for Mazandaran.

  • September 18, 2023 19:33
    3’ Early chance for Mumbai!

    Greg Stewart makes a forward run along the left and tries a cross for Chhangte. Mazandaran’s goalkeeper intercepts the ball before the Indian winger could get to it.

  • September 18, 2023 19:32
    1’

    Mumbai City, which became the first Indian club to win a match in the Champions League last season, has started this game on the offensive, with an attack along the left flank. But the visitors stop the attack immediately.

  • September 18, 2023 19:29
    Kick Off!

    Mumbai City FC starts its Champions League campaign against Nassaji Mazandaran. The hosts start in blue while the Iranian side starts in red.

  • September 18, 2023 19:25
    Minutes to kick-off!

    The players are ready. So are the fans as the teams walk out of the tunnel. Its Champions League time for the ISL Shield winner to start its continental campaign.

  • September 18, 2023 19:03
    Nassaji Mazandaran starting XI
  • September 18, 2023 18:30
    Mumbai City FC’s starting line-up!

    ​​

    ​​

  • September 18, 2023 18:23
    Why is Mumbai City not playing at the Mumbai Football Arena?

    The present infrastructural setup at the Mumbai Football Arena makes the venue ineligible to host AFC Champions League games. Mumbai City FC will thus set up base in Pune for its three ‘home’ games in the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League.

  • September 18, 2023 16:08
    Match Preview

    Mumbai City FC is one sleep away before it kicks off a landmark 2023-24 season. A second consecutive appearance in the prestigious AFC Champions League is upon us as the Islanders kick off their continental campaign against Iran’s FC Nassaji Mazandaran tomorrow at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune with action kicking off at 7:30 PM IST.

    On the cusp of embarking on yet another historic AFC Champions League campaign, Mumbai City FC Head Coach Des Buckingham and goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa attended a pre-match press conference ahead of their first Group D fixture against the Iranian Hazfi Cup Champions.

    Head Coach Des Buckingham, spoke about the Islanders’ previous AFC Champions League campaign highlighting the club’s sentiment around it.

    He said, “We were slightly disappointed not to qualify for the next round last season and rather than maybe what the perception was going into the ACL last time. So, to change that narrative afterwards was very positive and I think it really showcased what Indian football can do on this stage.”

    The Islanders’ No. 1, Phurba Lachenpa, expressed his thoughts ahead of the game with elation. Phurba said, “We are very excited as a unit, and as a player, you always want to play against the best and play in the best of the tournaments in Asia. So, it’s an exciting and good opportunity for us to showcase what we can do as a team.”

Related Topics

AFC Champions League /

Mumbai City FC /

Indian Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Football at Asian Games 2022: A chance for India to regain lost glory at Hangzhou 2023
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. India squad LIVE announcement for Australia ODIs: Ashwin set to return before World Cup? where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai City vs Nassaji Mazandaran, AFC Champions League LIVE Score: MCFC 0-1 NAS, Hosseini scores, updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games: India looking to end volleyball medal drought 
    Netra V
  5. Milan happy to focus on Newcastle after derby defeat, says Pioli
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Milan happy to focus on Newcastle after derby defeat, says Pioli
    AP
  2. The Ronaldo effect: Iranian football fans flock to Cristiano’s hotel before AFC Champions League games
    AP
  3. Xavi: Barcelona under brutal pressure after our golden era
    AFP
  4. Football this week: Everything that happened in World soccer this week (September 11-17)
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man United’s injured Wan-Bissaka out for ‘several weeks’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Football at Asian Games 2022: A chance for India to regain lost glory at Hangzhou 2023
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. India squad LIVE announcement for Australia ODIs: Ashwin set to return before World Cup? where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai City vs Nassaji Mazandaran, AFC Champions League LIVE Score: MCFC 0-1 NAS, Hosseini scores, updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games: India looking to end volleyball medal drought 
    Netra V
  5. Milan happy to focus on Newcastle after derby defeat, says Pioli
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment