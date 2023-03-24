Football

Kimmich praises Nagelsmann amid reports Bayern coach out

Both Kicker magazine and the German tabloid Bild reported Thursday that Bayern was ending Nagelsmann’s spell in charge following the team’s 2-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

AP
24 March, 2023 19:33 IST
File Photo: Bayern Munich’s German head coach Julian Nagelsmann (C) talks with Bayern Munich’s German midfielder Joshua Kimmich (L) during the Bundesliga football match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.

File Photo: Bayern Munich's German head coach Julian Nagelsmann (C) talks with Bayern Munich's German midfielder Joshua Kimmich (L) during the Bundesliga football match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich praised Julian Nagelsmann as an “outstanding” coach Friday amid reports that the 35-year-old manager is set to be fired and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

“I can only say that Julian Nagelsmann is an outstanding coach. Really, I’ve had a lot of coaches and a lot of top coaches and despite that, I’d say he’s easily in the top three of my best coaches,” Kimmich told reporters Friday as he prepares to captain Germany in a friendly against Peru on Saturday. “As things stand at the moment, you can surely understand that I can’t say anything” about the reports, he added.

Germany coach Hansi Flick, who was Nagelsmann’s predecessor at Bayern, said he was “very surprised” to see reports saying Nagelsmann would be removed.

Bayern’s defeat to Leverkusen dropped Bayern to second place in the Bundesliga, one point behind Borussia Dortmund before the teams clash in Munich in the “Klassiker” on April 1.

The  Associated Press has asked Bayern for comment but the club has yet to make a statement about the situation.

Kicker reported that Bayern is in touch with Tuchel and that the German coach is expected to join Friday or Saturday. Tuchel led Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021 and previously coached Paris Saint-Germain — losing the 2020 Champions League final to Bayern — and Dortmund.

Bayern faces Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals on April 11.

