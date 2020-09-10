Football Football President of Italian football club Napoli tests positive for COVID-19 Aurelio De Laurentiis tested positive following a test taken on Wednesday. PTI Naples (Italy) 10 September, 2020 15:00 IST Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. - AP PTI Naples (Italy) 10 September, 2020 15:00 IST The president of Italian football club Napoli has tested positive for the coronavirus. The team says Aurelio De Laurentiis was positive following a test taken on Wednesday.ALSO READ | Mbappe tests positive for COVID-19De Laurentiis attended a Serie A meeting in Milan on Wednesday that included representatives of each of the Italian league’s 20 clubs. He was also in contact with Napoli’s players and staff recently during the team’s pre-season training camp in Castel di Sangro. It wasn’t immediately clear if Napoli’s entire squad would be placed in isolation as a precautionary measure.Napoli’s opening Serie A match is at Parma in 10 days and the team is scheduled to play Pescara and Sporting Lisbon in pre-season friendlies on Friday and Sunday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos