Napoli vs Barcelona LIVE score, NAP 0-0 BAR, Champions League Round of 16 First Leg; all level at half-time

- February 22, 2024 02:4255’
Lewandowskii shields the ball inside the box and passes it to Pedri on the left, but puts too much power in it. The ball goes out of play.
- February 22, 2024 02:4153’
Cancelo keeps it in play on the left and cuts inside. He plays an out-footed pass into the six-yard box for Lewandowski but sadly for him, the ball is cleared away.
- February 22, 2024 02:3951’
Yamal plays a great through pass to Gundogan who was through on goal but fluffs the shot off-target.
- February 22, 2024 02:3749’
De Jong plays the perfect long ball to Yamal on the right who plays it centre to Gundogan as the German takes a low-driven shot straight to the keeper.
- February 22, 2024 02:35SECOND-HALF BEGINS!
Bracelona is on the front foot again as it plays around the Napoli box.
- February 22, 2024 02:20HALF-TIME!
Its all square at half-time with Barcelona dominating the play and creating more and better of the chances. Napoli will have to be more aggressive and creative in its attacking front.
- February 22, 2024 02:1342’
Labotka steals the ball away from Barca’s Kounde deep into the half but the move amounts to nothing.
- February 22, 2024 02:1338’
Napoli has held the ball for the last couple of minutes as it passes around the box looking for an opening. Finally, it takes a chance on goal and wins a corner-kick.
- February 22, 2024 02:0735’
Napoli attacks from the right as Politano plays around with the ball trying to look for an opening. He crosses it but it is volleyed away by Christensen.
- February 22, 2024 01:5726’
Politano plays a ball into the box for Osimhen but the ball is cleared away by Barca.
- February 22, 2024 01:5322’
Cancelo dribbles into the box with pace from the left wing as he plays a cutting pass into Lewnadowski’s way who’s first touch finish is saved by the keeper.
- February 22, 2024 01:5020’
Napoli attacks from the right wing as Politano passes it to Osimhen but his shot is blocked away for a corner. The set-piece amounts to nothing for the home side.
- February 22, 2024 01:4918’
De Jong pushes the ball ahead and covers a long distnace before passing it to Yamal on the left who tries to dink it into the box but fails to beat the defender.
- February 22, 2024 01:4716’ - Yellow to De Jong
De Jong gets a yellow card for a tackle from behind on Di Lorenzo.
- February 22, 2024 01:4311’
Barca miscues a pass inside its own box as Osimhen comes in charging to steal the ball, but the keeper comes out and clears it to safety.
- February 22, 2024 01:409’
Yamal takes a solid shot which is saved by the keeper, however, the ball goes to Gundogan on the right who passes it across goal to Pedri, who loses the ball. Another chance goes begging for Barca as Napoli continues to struggle.
- February 22, 2024 01:387’
Cancelo dribbles into the box with pace beating a few players, but his cross in to Yamal is cleared away by the Napoli defender.
- February 22, 2024 01:365’
Corner played short by Barca as the Catalan club plays it around the box ultimately losing the ball.
- February 22, 2024 01:364’
Gundogan gets the ball at the edge of the box as he plays it through to Yamal right in front of goal but his shot flies over the cross-bar. Big chance squandered by Barca.
- February 22, 2024 01:343’
Lamine Yamal holds the ball deep into the Napoli half on the right but is forced to lose possession.
- February 22, 2024 01:32Kick-Off!
Barcelona kicks the game off as Napoli presses high from the get go!
- February 22, 2024 01:06The players are warming up!
- February 22, 2024 00:59Francesco Calzona’s debut!
This is the first game for Napoli’s newly appointed manager Francesco Calzona!
- February 22, 2024 00:46Napoli starting line-up!
Meret(GK); Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Cajuste; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
- February 22, 2024 00:44Barcelona starting line-up!
- February 21, 2024 23:57Preview
Barcelona eager to improve on return to Champions League knockouts, says coach Xavi
Barcelona will be playing for its fans and not to silence its critics when it faces Napoli in the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday, coach Xavi Hernandez said ahead of his side’s return to the knockout stages after two years.
Latest on Sportstar
- Napoli vs Barcelona LIVE score, NAP 0-0 BAR, Champions League Round of 16 First Leg; all level at half-time
- AFC Champions League: Al Nassr sets up quarterfinal clash with UAE’s Al-Ain
- Al Nassr vs Al Fayha highlights, NAS 2-0 FYH, AFC Champions League Ro16: Ronaldo, Otavio guide Nassr to quarterfinals, where it will face UAE’s Al-Ain
- Delhi Football files complaint about match-fixing allegations, following dubious own goals in Ahbab vs Rangers game
- Novak Djokovic headlines Miami Open 2024 entry list
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE