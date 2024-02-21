Napoli vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg

PREVIEW:

Napoli host Barcelona in the first leg of its UEFA Champions League round of 16 affair at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Italy.

Napoli, will be led by newly appointed coach Francesco Calzona as its fans will see their side for first time under the Italian’s helm. The defending champion of the Serie A is struggling in the league this season, but will be hoping to turn its tide in Europe.

Barcelona on the other hand is back in the knockout stage of the Champions League after two consecutive group-stage eliminations.

Currently third in the La-Liga, the Catalan club will be eyeing to go through into the quarterfinal despite its inconsistent form on the pitch.

PREDICTED LINEUPS:

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Ostigard, Mazzocchi; Anguissa, Lobotka, Traore; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Pedri, Christensen, de Jong; Roque, Lewandowski, Yamal