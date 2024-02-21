MagazineBuy Print

Napoli vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg

Napoli, will be lead by newly appointed coach Francesco Calzona as its fans will see their side for first time under the Italian’s helm.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 07:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and teammates celebrating in the La Liga
File Photo: Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and teammates celebrating in the La Liga | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and teammates celebrating in the La Liga | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW:

Napoli host Barcelona in the first leg of its UEFA Champions League round of 16 affair at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Italy.

Napoli, will be led by newly appointed coach Francesco Calzona as its fans will see their side for first time under the Italian’s helm. The defending champion of the Serie A is struggling in the league this season, but will be hoping to turn its tide in Europe.

Barcelona on the other hand is back in the knockout stage of the Champions League after two consecutive group-stage eliminations.

ALSO READ | Bayern Munich injury crisis - lacking full backs with Noussair Mazraoui out injured

Currently third in the La-Liga, the Catalan club will be eyeing to go through into the quarterfinal despite its inconsistent form on the pitch.

PREDICTED LINEUPS:

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Ostigard, Mazzocchi; Anguissa, Lobotka, Traore; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Pedri, Christensen, de Jong; Roque, Lewandowski, Yamal

When and where will Napoli vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg kick-off?
The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg between Napoli and Barcelona will kick-off at 1:30 am IST on Thursday, February 22 2024, at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Where to watch Napoli vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg in India?
The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg between Napoli and Barcelona will be live-streamed on Sony Liv app/website.
The match will also be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

