MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Africa Cup of Nations preliminary round draw conducted

The bottom eight ranked entrants have been drawn into four two-legged knockout ties to be played between March 20-26.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 19:02 IST , CAIRO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ivory Coast’s forwad #15 Max-Alain Gradel holds the trophy at Abidjan’s Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 victory parade.
Ivory Coast’s forwad #15 Max-Alain Gradel holds the trophy at Abidjan’s Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 victory parade. | Photo Credit: SIA KAMBOU/AFP
infoIcon

Ivory Coast’s forwad #15 Max-Alain Gradel holds the trophy at Abidjan’s Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 victory parade. | Photo Credit: SIA KAMBOU/AFP

The draw for the preliminary round of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for next year’s tournament in Morocco was conducted in Cairo on Tuesday barely a week after the conclusion of the finals in the Ivory Coast won by the hosts.

The bottom eight ranked entrants have been drawn into four two-legged knockout ties to be played between March 20-26.

Somalia was the lowest ranked team and drawn against Eswatini, while Sao Tome e Principe take on South Sudan.

The other two fixtures are between Chad and Mauritius while Djibouti play Liberia.

Both Liberia and Mauritius have previously qualified for the Cup of Nations finals.

The winners of the four preliminary round ties advance to the group stage of the qualifiers, joining 44 other countries.

The 48 teams will be drawn into 12 groups of four with the top two in each group qualifying for the finals in Morocco.

Morocco will also participate despite qualifying automatically as hosts, so only one other country will qualify from their group.

READ | Japan’s Ito sues accusers over sexual assault claim

The Confederation of African Football has yet to announce the date for the group phase draw or the finals of the Cup of Nations, which Morocco wants to play in mid-2025 thought that will clash with the newly-expanded Club World Cup in the U.S.

The qualifiers for the Cup of Nations finals will be completed by the end of the year. They are being played in the three international windows in September, October and November with two rounds of matches in each window.

Related Topics

Morocco /

African Cup of Nations

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Africa Cup of Nations preliminary round draw conducted
    Reuters
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 10 updates: U Mumba, Telugu Titans play final league stage match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bayern Munich injury crisis - lacking full backs with Noussair Mazraoui out injured
    AP
  4. Going the Potter way: Chelsea targets Brighton again to bring in its head of recruitment
    AP
  5. Ligue 1: Marseille sacks coach Gattuso, names Gasset as replacement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Africa Cup of Nations preliminary round draw conducted
    Reuters
  2. Bayern Munich injury crisis - lacking full backs with Noussair Mazraoui out injured
    AP
  3. Going the Potter way: Chelsea targets Brighton again to bring in its head of recruitment
    AP
  4. Ligue 1: Marseille sacks coach Gattuso, names Gasset as replacement
    Reuters
  5. Calzona’s first challenge as Napoli manager, the mighty Barca in the Champions League comes 48 hours after appointment
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Africa Cup of Nations preliminary round draw conducted
    Reuters
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 10 updates: U Mumba, Telugu Titans play final league stage match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bayern Munich injury crisis - lacking full backs with Noussair Mazraoui out injured
    AP
  4. Going the Potter way: Chelsea targets Brighton again to bring in its head of recruitment
    AP
  5. Ligue 1: Marseille sacks coach Gattuso, names Gasset as replacement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment