Serie A 2023-24: Napoli home match against Cagliari delayed by 30 minutes

Napoli’s clash with Cagliari has been pushed back by 30 minutes, the Serie A club said on Saturday, after strong winds in Naples led to concerns over stadium safety.

“For safety reasons #NapoliCagliari will kick off at 18:30 CET (1730 GMT),” said the Italian champions on social media.

Kick off was delayed after turnstiles at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona were left closed longer than usual while inspections to the ground’s roof were carried out.

No major damage was found and fans were allowed to take their seats.

And shortly after the originally scheduled kick off time both teams entered the field to perform their pre-match warm-ups.

Napoli is sixth in Serie A, 14 points behind league leader Inter Milan which is at Lazio on Sunday night.