Football

Napoli reaches UCL quarterfinals for first time with 3-0 win against Frankfurt

Reuters
16 March, 2023 03:23 IST
Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates.

Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen struck either side of the break to steer the Italians to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday and into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international, who also scored in the side’s 2-0 win over Eintracht in Germany, scored with a header in first-half stoppage time.

Osimhen then bagged his 23rd goal in 28 matches in all competitions this season with a tap-in after a quick four-pass Napoli combination in the 53rd minute before Piotr Zielinski converted a penalty to secure a 5-0 aggregate win.

Prior to the game fighting broke out in the Italian city as fans set a police car on fire and threw stones at buses and police.

Italian authorities had banned German fans from attending the game amid concerns about possible violence, but some Eintracht supporters made the trip to Italy anyway.

