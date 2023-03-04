Football

Serie A: Matias Vecino scores as Lazio beat leaders Napoli 1-0

Lazio, who made it three league wins in a row for the first time since October, has provisionally moved two places up to second in the standings on 48 points.

Reuters
NAPLES 04 March, 2023 10:07 IST
NAPLES 04 March, 2023 10:07 IST
Lazio midfielder Matias Vecino celebrates after scoring the solitary goal in his team’s 1-0 win over Napoli in the Serie A game at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Naples, on March 3, 2023. 

Lazio midfielder Matias Vecino celebrates after scoring the solitary goal in his team’s 1-0 win over Napoli in the Serie A game at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Naples, on March 3, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AP

Lazio, who made it three league wins in a row for the first time since October, has provisionally moved two places up to second in the standings on 48 points.

A second-half strike by midfielder Matias Vecino earned Lazio a 1-0 win over Napoli in Serie A on Friday, ending the runaway leader’s winning streak of eight games.

Lazio, who made it three league wins in a row for the first time since October, has provisionally moved two places up to second in the standings on 48 points, one above third-placed Inter Milan and AC Milan in fourth, both with a game in hand.

Also Read
Bundesliga: Efficient Dortmund edges past Leipzig 2-1 to move into top spot

Runaway leader Napoli, on 65 points, has suffered only its second league defeat this season after it lost away to Inter in January.

“We had to convince the boys that they could come here and get a result, and that’s a lot,” Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri told a news conference. “If you read Napoli’s numbers at home, it becomes difficult to think you can win.

“This Napoli team is going to win (the title) and I envy it to death. (Coach Luciano) Spalletti has been phenomenal.”

Lazio could have taken the lead as early as the fifth minute, but Vecino’s close-range header was brilliantly cleared off the line by Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo who headed it over the bar.

While Napoli had more possession in the first half, Vecino’s chance was the closest either side had and the game was goalless at halftime.

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski could have put the host in front just before the hour mark when he received a neat pass from Victor Osimhen on the edge of the box but his low shot - although powerful - narrowly missed the target.

Lazio eventually took the lead and sealed the win in the 67th minute through Vecino, who picked up a ball cleared by Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and sent a stunning first-time shot from a distance that went inside the left post.

Napoli pushed for an equaliser in the final 15 minutes but despite many late chances, including Osimhen’s header which hit the woodwork, they did not manage to rescue a point.

Also Read
Everton and Leeds fined after ‘mass confrontation’ between players

Napoli was unbeaten in their previous seven Serie A home games against Lazio (W6, D1), with their last such defeat dating back to May 2015, under Rafael Benitez.

“The draw was the correct and fairest thing. It happened to us several times that we didn’t settle for a draw and we won, tonight went badly and we accept it,” Spalletti said.

It next host sixth-placed Atalanta on March 11 before taking on Eintracht Frankfurt in its Champions League last 16-second leg on March 15, which it approaches with a two-goal advantage from the first game.

Lazio hosts AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League on Tuesday before it travels to Bologna in Serie A on March 11.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us