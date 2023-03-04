Football

Everton and Leeds fined after ‘mass confrontation’ between players

Everton was hit with a 55,000 pounds fine and Leeds a 35,000 pounds fine following the incident in the 42nd minute of Everton’s 1-0 win.

04 March, 2023 09:21 IST
FILE PHOTO: Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto and Everton’s Idrissa Gueye hug each other after the match as James Tarkowski looks at Goodison Park, Liverpool, on February 18, 2023. 

FILE PHOTO: Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto and Everton's Idrissa Gueye hug each other after the match as James Tarkowski looks at Goodison Park, Liverpool, on February 18, 2023.

Everton and Leeds United have been fined after a mass confrontation between players in their Premier League clash on February 18, the Football Association said on Friday.

Everton was hit with a 55,000 pounds fine and Leeds a 35,000 pounds fine following the incident in the 42nd minute of Everton’s 1-0 win, where Weston Mckennie, Tyler Adams, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight Mcneil received yellow cards.

“Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure that their players behaved in an orderly manner, and also admitted that they failed to ensure that their players did not behave in an improper and provocative manner,” the FA said.

Everton was also fined 40,000 pounds by the FA after a “mass confrontation” during the Merseyside derby on Feb. 13 against Liverpool.

