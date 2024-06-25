MagazineBuy Print

Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024: Malen scores own-goal; Major talking points from NED v AUT

Take a look at the major talking points from the match between Netherlands and Austria in Group D.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 21:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Austria’s Marcel Sabitzer in action in Euro 2024.
File Photo: Austria's Marcel Sabitzer in action in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Austria’s Marcel Sabitzer in action in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Austria and Netherlands meet in their final Euro 2024 Group D game on Tuesday with their fates firmly in their own hands and both sides can still finish in the top two and guarantee a last-16 place.

FOLLOW | LIVE: NETHERLAND VS AUSTRA SCORE AND UPDATES

Take a look at the major talking points from the match:

Can Austria qualify for Euro 2024 Round of 16

With a win or a draw against Netherlands, Austria will end the group stage with at least four points and will qualify If Austria loses to Netherlands, it will be stuck with three points and its chances of qualifying will be slim since despite finishing third, it’s chances of qualifying as the four third-best places teams will be unlikely.

Malen scores own-goal for Austria

Austria took an early lead as Donyell Malen kicked the ball into his own net while trying to clear an Austrian cross away.

This is the seventh own goal of the tournament.

