Classy Newcastle thrashes Chelsea 4-1 as James sees red

Isak, who has missed several matches over the last month with a groin injury, opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 23:00 IST , NEWCASTLE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, celebrates with Anthony Gordon following the team’s victory against Chelsea.
Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, celebrates with Anthony Gordon following the team’s victory against Chelsea. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, celebrates with Anthony Gordon following the team’s victory against Chelsea. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak netted on his return from injury, while two quick-fire second-half goals and a late Anthony Gordon strike gave the Magpies a 4-1 Premier League win over 10-man Chelsea at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Isak, who has missed several games over the last month due to a groin problem, was teed up by a brilliant short pass through the heart of the Chelsea defence by 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley, and the striker took a touch before firing home in the 13th minute.

Chelsea drew level 10 minutes later as Raheem Sterling was brought down on the edge of the box, and the winger stepped up to drill the resulting free kick past the flat-footed Nick Pope.

Newcastle almost went in ahead at the break as a free kick from fullback Kieran Trippier hit the crossbar, but there was little indication of the collapse to come from Chelsea in the second half.

The home side took the lead again on the hour mark as Newcastle patiently worked a free kick from right to left, allowing Gordon to find the head of Jamaal Lascelles with an inswgining cross that the Magpies captain steered into the net.

Just over a minute later Robert Sanchez was beaten again as Joelinton robbed fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva on the edge of the box and advanced before scoring to leave Chelsea on the ropes.

Any chance Chelsea had of staging a comeback vanished when Reece James collected his second yellow card for an innocuous challenge in the 73rd minute, and it prompted Eddie Howe to shuffle his deck.

Bringing a number of young players off the bench, Howe moved Gordon up front and he rounded off the scoring in the 83rd minute with an excellent individual effort as Newcastle rose to sixth in the table on 23 points, while Chelsea is 10th on 16 points.

