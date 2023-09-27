MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Newcastle hosts Man City in League Cup; Madrid looks to bounce back against Las Palmas

Newcastle hosts Manchester City in the third round of the English League Cup on Wednesday, while Real Madrid will look to to rebound from its first loss of the season when it hosts promoted Las Palmas.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 09:41 IST , Newcastle - 2 MINS READ

AP
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland runs during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland runs during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest. | Photo Credit: Jon Super/AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland runs during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest. | Photo Credit: Jon Super/AP

A look at what’s happening in European football on Wednesday:

ENGLAND

Newcastle hosts Manchester City in the third round of the English League Cup on Wednesday.

City has made a 100% start to the season, while Newcastle routed Sheffield United 8-0 on Sunday. Newcastle was beaten by Manchester United in last season’s final and is still waiting for its first major trophy since 1969.

RELATED | Messi misses training ahead of US Open Cup final

City won everything but the League Cup last season when it completed a trophy treble of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. Other all-Premier League clashes include Aston Villa vs. Everton, Brentford vs. Arsenal and Chelsea vs. Brighton. Liverpool hosts Leicester.

SPAIN

Real Madrid looks to rebound from its first loss of the season when it hosts promoted Las Palmas in the Spanish league. Madrid had won its first five league games before losing 3-1 at city rival Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior during a La Liga game.
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior during a La Liga game. | Photo Credit: JON NAZCA/REUTERS
lightbox-info

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior during a La Liga game. | Photo Credit: JON NAZCA/REUTERS

Vinícius Júnior is expected to make his return after missing the match against Atletico because of a stomach illness. The Brazil forward had been out before that with a hamstring issue.

Las Palmas defeated Granada in the previous round for its first win of the season. Girona, which entered the midweek games tied at the top with Barcelona, visits Villarreal looking for its six straight victory. In other matches, Athletic Bilbao hosts Getafe, Rayo Vallecano visits Cadiz and Real Sociedad is at Valencia.

GERMANY

Two-time champion Leipzig begins its German Cup defense at Wehen Wiesbaden, which has lost its last two games and failed to win any of its last four in the second division.

Leipzig has made a fine start to season, winning its last four Bundesliga games after an opening defeat at Bayer Leverkusen. Wiesbaden will be hoping the visitors are distracted by their upcoming league game against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Related Topics

Newcastle United /

Manchester City /

League Cup /

Real Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Newcastle hosts Man City in League Cup; Madrid looks to bounce back against Las Palmas
    AP
  2. Shooting LIVE SCORE Asian Games 2023: Sift Kaur nears individual gold 50m Rifle 3p; India wins gold in 25m women’s pistol team, silver in 50m Rifle 3p women’s team event - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 squads: Full players list of all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nepal becomes first team to score 300 in a T20I; Dipendra Singh breaks Yuvraj Singh’s record for fastest 50
    Team Sportstar
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan, New Zealand squads to arrive in Hyderabad on September 27 before warm-up match
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Newcastle hosts Man City in League Cup; Madrid looks to bounce back against Las Palmas
    AP
  2. Guardiola says Manchester City faces travel chaos amid hectic schedule
    AFP
  3. Inzaghi considers tweaking Inter’s line-up due to hectic schedule
    Reuters
  4. Montse Tome confident she will remain Spain manager
    Reuters
  5. Spain routs Switzerland in front of record crowd in first home match since Women’s World Cup title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Newcastle hosts Man City in League Cup; Madrid looks to bounce back against Las Palmas
    AP
  2. Shooting LIVE SCORE Asian Games 2023: Sift Kaur nears individual gold 50m Rifle 3p; India wins gold in 25m women’s pistol team, silver in 50m Rifle 3p women’s team event - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 squads: Full players list of all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nepal becomes first team to score 300 in a T20I; Dipendra Singh breaks Yuvraj Singh’s record for fastest 50
    Team Sportstar
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan, New Zealand squads to arrive in Hyderabad on September 27 before warm-up match
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment