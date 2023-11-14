MagazineBuy Print

Neymar responding well to treatment, says Brazil’s team doctor

Neymar ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee on international duty. He underwent surgery earlier this month in a Belo Horizonte hospital.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 08:48 IST , Rio De Janeiro

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Neymar reacts after sustaining an injury during the World Cup qualifier game against Uruguay.
FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s Neymar reacts after sustaining an injury during the World Cup qualifier game against Uruguay. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s Neymar reacts after sustaining an injury during the World Cup qualifier game against Uruguay. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazil forward Neymar is recovering well from the knee surgery he had after suffering an injury last month but there is still no forecast of when he will be able to return to action, national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said on Monday.

Neymar ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee on international duty. He underwent surgery earlier this month in a Belo Horizonte hospital.

ALSO READ: World Cup qualifiers: Suarez returns to Uruguay squad, Cavani out injured

The 31-year-old is responding “very well” but the recovery will be long and he must focus on the process, Lasmar told a press conference at Brazil’s training center in Teresopolis.

“He’s shown, from the first moment that he’s following what we’re proposing. He knows that it’s a process that he’s going to need all of us, physiotherapist, fitness trainer, so that we can have Neymar (back) as soon as possible,” said the doctor.

Lasmar, who carried out the surgery, said it was not yet possible to set a date for the Al-Hilal player’s return.

“Injuries are individual. In general, there are associated injuries that can be just as important, such as a meniscus injury. All this makes the procedure more complex, with a slower recovery period. That’s why we don’t talk about a timescale,” he said.

Neymar joined the Saudi Pro League in August for a reported 90 million euros, but the former Barcelona and Paris St Germain forward only played five games because he was struggling with muscle injuries.

Brazil, which sits third in the South American World Cup qualifying standings with seven points, faces fifth-placed Colombia, with six points, on Thursday. It hosts leader Argentina, which has 12 points, the following Tuesday.

