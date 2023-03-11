Football

Neymar ‘happy’ but return uncertain after surgery: PSG

Doctors are still not certain when Brazilian striker Neymar will be able to return to play despite a successful ankle operation in Qatar, the hospital’s assistant medical chief said Saturday.

AFP
11 March, 2023 23:47 IST
PSG’s Neymar Junior (R) gesturing in bed after after undergoing surgery at the facility, accompanied by the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Pieter D’Hooghe (2nd-L), ankle surgeon Dr Pierre James Calder (2nd-R), and Brazilian surgeon and national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar (L). -

PSG’s Neymar Junior (R) gesturing in bed after after undergoing surgery at the facility, accompanied by the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Pieter D’Hooghe (2nd-L), ankle surgeon Dr Pierre James Calder (2nd-R), and Brazilian surgeon and national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar (L). - | Photo Credit: AFP

Neymar’s club Paris Saint-Germain said before Friday’s surgery that the 31-year-old could be out for up to four months, ruling him out of the rest of this season.

“Neymar Junior was operated yesterday, it was very successful,” Hakim Chalabi assistant director general at the Aspetar hospital and PSG’s former medical director general told  AFP.

“Right now, he is very good and he is happy.

“He is not so painful, and the surgeons who operated are very happy.”

Neymar will stay at the Aspetar sports hospital in Qatar for at least two days. After a period of rest, PSG will start physiotherapy, Chalabi said.

“Later on, we will evaluate a time for a return on the field. Right now, it is a bit soon to talk about.” The club’s medical staff will consult with the surgeons after more examinations.

“He is going to be on crutches for a few days, but then after he should be back to half weight lifting.”

Neymar was stretchered off with his latest injury in a Ligue 1 game against Lille last month. He injured the same ankle in 2018.

Chalabi said that after the operation, Neymar “should be back at a normal level but with less risk of injury.”

Fitness has been a regular concern since PSG signed Neymar for a world-record 222 million euros (264m USD) in 2017.

He has played only 112 of PSG’s 228 Ligue 1 matches since his arrival.

