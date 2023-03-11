Brest vs PSG, Ligue 1 LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch; Predicted XI; Team news

Brest will play a home match against Paris Saint-Germain in a Ligue 1 match on Sunday.

It is a story of two contrasting moods- while Brest will be coming into the match on the back of a 1-0 win against Strasbourg, its first since January, the PSG camp will have deflated moods after crashing out of the Champions League with a 3-0 aggregate loss against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 stages. It means the capital side will need to wait till next season to try and win the first Champions League title in its history.

Regarding league form, Christopher Galtier’s PSG sits comfortably at the top with 63 points, eight points ahead of second-placed Marseille. Brest finds itself in 15th with 23 points.

Team news

PSG is expected to be without Marquinhos (rib), and Nordi Mukiele (hamstring) after both could not complete the second-leg match against Bayern earlier in the week.

Kimpembe will join Neymar on the sidelines till the end of the season as he recovers from an Achilles Tendon issue. Renato Sanches was on the bench against Bayern but was not used amidst concerns of a hamstring issue.

For Brest, Mahdi Camara will be unavailable because of suspension, while Jeremy Le Douaron’s inclusion is doubtful after he limped off against Strasbourg. January arrivals Kenny Lala (groin) and Felix Lemarechal (ankle) are also expected to miss the PSG match, along with Mathias Pereira Lage and Karamoko Dembele, as both are struggling with ankle problems.

Brest vs PSG Predicted XI Brest Predicted XI: Bizot(GK); Fadiga, Dari, Brassier, Duverne; Belkebla, Lees-Melou, Magnetti; Honorat, Mounie, Del Castillo PSG Predicted XI: Donnarumma(GK); Pereira, Ramos, Bitshiabu; Hakimi, Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe

When and where will the Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 match kick-off?

The Brest vs PSG match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 12.

Where can you watch the Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

The Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be telecast live across the Sports18 network.

Where can you live stream the Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

The Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 match can be live streamed on JioCinemas for free.