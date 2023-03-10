Football

PSG’s Neymar arrives in Qatar for ankle surgery

10 March, 2023 18:06 IST
File Photo: Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar (C) is stretched out during the Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lille LOSC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris.

File Photo: Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar (C) is stretched out during the Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lille LOSC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris. | Photo Credit: AFP/ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

Paris Saint-German forward Neymar arrived in Doha on Friday for an operation on the ankle injury that has ended his season, Qatar’s official news agency said.

The 31-year-old Brazilian is facing up to four months out after suffering the injury last month playing Lille - the latest in a series of fitness problems.

PSG said Neymar, who became the world’s most expensive player in 2017, would undergo a ligament repair operation in Doha.

“Neymar of France’s PSG arrives in Doha for surgery at the Aspetar hospital,” the Qatar News Agency said.

Neymar has promised to “come back stronger” after his surgery.

He has played only 49 per cent of PSG’s Ligue 1 matches -- 112 out of 228 -- since his arrival.

