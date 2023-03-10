PSG’s Neymar arrives in Qatar for ankle surgery

Paris Saint-German forward Neymar arrived in Doha on Friday for an operation on the ankle injury that has ended his season, Qatar’s official news agency said.

The 31-year-old Brazilian is facing up to four months out after suffering the injury last month playing Lille - the latest in a series of fitness problems.

PSG said Neymar, who became the world’s most expensive player in 2017, would undergo a ligament repair operation in Doha.

“Neymar of France’s PSG arrives in Doha for surgery at the Aspetar hospital,” the Qatar News Agency said.

Neymar has promised to “come back stronger” after his surgery.

His fitness has been a regular concern for PSG since signing for a world-record fee of 222 million euros (264m USD), missing more than 100 games due to injury or suspension.

He has played only 49 per cent of PSG’s Ligue 1 matches -- 112 out of 228 -- since his arrival.