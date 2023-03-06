Football

Neymar to have ankle surgery, out for more than four months: PSG

Brazilian superstar Neymar will require surgery to fix an ankle injury, his club Paris St-Germain announced on Monday.

06 March, 2023
Neymar is carried off the field on a stretcher after after injuring during the French League One match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille.

Neymar is carried off the field on a stretcher after after injuring during the French League One match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille. | Photo Credit: Christophe Ena/AP

Brazilian football player Neymar will undergo season-ending surgery on his damaged right ankle and will be out for up to four months, French club Paris Saint-Germain said Monday.

Neymar will miss PSG’s Champions League match at Bayern Munich on Wednesday and will be operated on in the coming days at a hospital in Doha, the Qatari-backed club said.

“Neymar Jr. has presented several episodes of instability of the right ankle in recent years,” PSG said in a statement. “Following his last sprain on February 20, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity.”

Neymar picked up his latest injury last month in a 4-3 win over Lille in the French league. He also injured his right ankle in Brazil’s opening match at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, but he was able to return later in the tournament.

