Ngangom Bala Devi called up by Rangers Women for trials

Indian women’s national team player Ngangom Bala Devi will attend a week-long trial at Rangers Women FC, which plays in the top division of Scotland.

She will travel to Scotland on November 19 and return on November 26.

“This is great news because it shows people are following women’s football,” she told Sportstar.

“I don’t know if I will be selected because I don’t know much about Scotland. I have only been to Spain twice and I think Scotland will be much different. Nonetheless, I will try my best at the trials,” she added.

“I want to experience their training methods and (learn) how to develop my game. Everyone plays football but there are differences in the way it is played. Through this trial, I have an opportunity to learn the differences,” she added.

Bala, who made her international debut in 2005, said that this opportunity will open doors for other Indian players in the future. “I don’t know if Rangers will select me, but I am sure other good Indian women footballers, too, will get such opportunities.”

“Indian football has been growing day by day -- the Indian Women’s League began in 2016, the U-17 men’s World Cup took place in India in 2017 and next year, the women’s U-17 World Cup will be held too,” she said.

Bala Devi was the top scorer at the IWL this year with 26 goals for Manipur Police SC and won the Senior Women’s National Football Championship with Manipur, scoring 21 goals in five matches to be the top scorer.

Rangers finished fourth in the Scottish Women's Premier League 1, which ended on November 17.