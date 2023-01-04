Football

De Jong named Netherlands football association technical director

The job involves overseeing the country’s national teams and De Jong will also be responsible for developing and implementing football-technical policy at clubs across the country.

Reuters
04 January, 2023 22:36 IST
"I want to help improve Dutch top football, for men and women. The Netherlands has always had the ambition to belong to the absolute world top. The talent we have at present and our past history justify that ambition," said De Jong in a statement.

Former Netherlands international Nigel de Jong has been appointed as technical director of the country’s football association, the KNVB said on Wednesday.

“I want to help improve Dutch top football, for men and women,” he said in a statement on Wednesday. “The Netherlands has always had the ambition to belong to the absolute world top. The talent we have at present and our past history justify that ambition.

“Working in top football requires specific knowledge and experience. In my years as a player I have gained this at various clubs in the Netherlands and abroad and I can use it now,” De Jong added.

The 38-year-old played 81 times for his country and for Ajax Amsterdam, Hamburger SV, Manchester City, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and Galatasaray. 

