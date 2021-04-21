Arsenal without Lacazette and Aubameyang for Everton game

Arsenal will be without strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for Friday's home Premier League game against Everton but Martin Odegaard could return, the club said on Wednesday.

Club captain Aubameyang is still recovering from malaria contracted on international duty with Gabon last month and is hoping to resume training by the end of the week.

French forward Lacazette, who limped off during Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Fulham on Sunday, has a left hamstring strain.

Arsenal said defender David Luiz was making good progress with a knee injury, and hoping to start light training with the squad next week, while full back Kieran Tierney could be back in training in two to three weeks after knee ligament damage.

Norwegian playmaker Odegaard is back in light training after an ankle injury.

Arsenal is ninth in the league, three points behind eighth-placed Everton which also has a game in hand.