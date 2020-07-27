Football Football NWSL’s most valuable player Daly says Houston win no 'fluke' Sophie Schmidt converted a penalty five minutes into the game while Shea Groom sealed the win in the first minute of stoppage time by rounding goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher to score. Reuters London 27 July, 2020 11:21 IST Houston Dash's Rachel Daly hoists the trophy with teammates after defeating the Chicago Red Stars to win the championship game of the NWSL Challenge Cup. - AP Reuters London 27 July, 2020 11:21 IST Fresh off a 2-0 upset win over the Chicago Red Stars, NWSL Challenge Cup MVP Rachel Daly made one thing clear: She and her Houston Dash teammates were playing for pride.“It wasn’t luck, it wasn’t fluke,” said Daly. “We showed up and we believed.”Sophie Schmidt converted a penalty five minutes into the game to give Houston an early lead, while Shea Groom sealed the win in the first minute of stoppage time by rounding goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher to score.READ: Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, USWNT legends among investors in new NWSL team Daly was well aware of the doubts the Dash faced heading into the month-long tournament. She's been with the team for “a long five years, a difficult five years,” as she pointed out after the final, that saw the team fail to reach the playoffs even once.The drought ended for Houston as the 28-year-old from England put on a show at the fanless tournament, held inside a quarantined “bubble” over four weeks in Utah, with two assists and three goals including a diving header in the 68th minute of her team's 1-0 semifinal victory over the Portland Thorns.Sipping on a beer at a post-match press conference Sunday, Daly said the team played “for the city of Houston,” heaping praise on her teammates, crediting her standout performance to “everyone behind me.”“Were such a special team this year,” said Daly. “These girls are special people, absolutely phenomenal.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos