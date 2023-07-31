Odisha FC announces 22-member squad for Durand Cup

Super Cup champion Odisha FC announced its 22-member squad for the Durand Cup 2023 on Monday.
This year marks the 132nd season of the tournament and will be the Juggernauts’ second season in it. The club had qualified for the quarterfinal in the previous year and is set to compete in Group F this year.
ALSO READ: All you need to know about Durand Cup 2023
OFC will play its group-stage games in Kokrajhar, Assam. The group also features the local Bodoland Team, which is making a debut in the tournament, along with I-League side Rajasthan United FC and the Indian Army team.
The tournament is set to be played between August 3 to September 3 in Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar. The teams have been organized into six groups, with each group consisting of four teams.
Six group winners and the two best second-placed sides will make the knockout stage. A total of 43 games will be played.
Odisha FC Durand Cup Squad
OFC Fixtures:
Odisha FC vs Indian Army FT - August 7 – 3:00 pm IST
Odisha FC vs Rajasthan United FC - August 11 – 6:00 pm IST
Bodoland FC vs Odisha FC - August 19– 4:45 pm IST
