AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal: Odisha makes exit after losing to Central Coast Mariners on aggregate

Defending A-League Central Coast Mariners, which had already clinched a 4-0 win in the first-leg, qualified for the Inter-zonal final, where it will face Kyrgyz club Abdysh-Ata Kant.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 18:57 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Central Coast Mariners FC player Ronald Barcellos (yellow-No.22) jumps to strike the ball against Odisha FC during the AFC Cup Inter-zonal semifinal leg 2 match at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Central Coast Mariners FC player Ronald Barcellos (yellow-No.22) jumps to strike the ball against Odisha FC during the AFC Cup Inter-zonal semifinal leg 2 match at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Central Coast Mariners FC player Ronald Barcellos (yellow-No.22) jumps to strike the ball against Odisha FC during the AFC Cup Inter-zonal semifinal leg 2 match at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU

Odisha FC held the Central Coast Mariners on Thursday to a goalless draw in the second-leg of their AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal clash at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Defending A-League champion Mariners, which had already clinched a 4-0 win in the first-leg, qualified for the Inter-zonal final, where it will face Kyrgyz club Abdysh-Ata Kant.

In a largely uneventful match, Odisha FC started positively and tried to put the Mariners backline under early pressure. But the away team soaked the pressure and didn’t allow Odisha’s forwards to thrive.

Despite coming under pressure several times, Sergio Lobera’s men showed cohesiveness on the defensive front - something that was lacking in the first-leg, which paved the way for such a heavy defeat.

AS IT HAPPENED: Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners highlights

The Mariners had its best chance to take the lead in the 25th minute after Carlos Delgado brought down Ryan Edmondson in the penalty area, prompting the referee to point to the spot.

Mikael Doka, who had already converted a penalty in the first-leg, stepped up to take it but only managed to rattle the post.

Odisha also had a penalty shout in the 76th minute after the ball struck the arm of Mariners left-back Nathan Paull. However, after consultation with his assistant, the referee waved for play to continue, which irked the home crowd, and they made their dissatisfaction known with their barrage of insults directed at the official from the stands.

Odisha will return to Indian Super League action on March 30, facing Bengaluru FC in an away fixture. Having already qualified for the playoffs, Lobera’s men would hope to return to winning ways in the ISL after losing 2-1 to Chennaiyin FC in its last match.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
