Football Football Giroud extends Chelsea contract until June Chelsea has triggered the option to extend France striker Olivier Giroud's contract by a year until June 2021. AFP London 25 April, 2020 18:36 IST Giroud signed for Chelsea in 2018 from Arsenal. - Reuters Photo AFP London 25 April, 2020 18:36 IST Chelsea has triggered the option to extend France striker Olivier Giroud's contract by a year until June 2021, a source said on Saturday.Giroud, 33, signed for Chelsea in winter 2018 from cross-city rivals Arsenal.The 33-year-old has scored 39 goals in 97 appearances for France, making him his country's third-highest goalscorer behind Michel Platini (41) and Thierry Henry (51), and the striker will be vying for a spot at next year's European Championship. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos