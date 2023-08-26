MagazineBuy Print

Marseille signs Argentina forward Correa on loan from Inter

Correa joined Inter in August 2021 from league rivals Lazio on a one-year loan with an obligation to buy. He helped both teams to the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup trophies.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 10:12 IST , Marseille - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Joaquin Correa in action for Inter Milan.
FILE PHOTO: Joaquin Correa in action for Inter Milan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Joaquin Correa in action for Inter Milan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Olympique de Marseille has signed Argentina forward Joaquin Correa on loan with an option to buy from Serie A side Inter Milan, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Correa joined Inter in August 2021 from league rivals Lazio on a one-year loan with an obligation to buy. He helped both teams to the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup trophies.

He also helped Inter reach the Champions League final last season, where it lost to Manchester City.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Pochettino gets first Chelsea win with 3-0 defeat of Luton

The 29-year-old Correa made his Argentina debut in June 2017 in a friendly win over Brazil and has 19 caps, winning the Copa America in 2021 and the ‘Finalissima’ in 2022 against Italy.

He was called up by manager Lionel Scaloni for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but dropped from the squad due to an injury five days before the tournament started.

Marseille is sixth in Ligue 1 with four points from two games ahead of hosting second-placed Brest on Saturday.

