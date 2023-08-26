MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga: Leipzig scores 5 goals in second half to rally for 5-1 win over Stuttgart

Goals from Benjamin Henrichs, Dani Olmo, Lois Openda, Kevin Kampl and Xavi Simons all came after the home team was aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty at the end of the first half.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 08:18 IST , LEIPZIG - 2 MINS READ

AP
RB Leipzig players celebrate the win over Stuttgart.
RB Leipzig players celebrate the win over Stuttgart. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

RB Leipzig players celebrate the win over Stuttgart. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Leipzig scored five times in the second half to come from behind and beat Stuttgart 5-1 Friday for its first Bundesliga win of the season.

Goals from Benjamin Henrichs, Dani Olmo, Lois Openda, Kevin Kampl and Xavi Simons all came after the home team was aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty at the end of the first half.

ALSO READ | La Liga: Jude Bellingham scores to give Real Madrid 1-0 win at Celta

Serhou Guirassy, who put Stuttgart ahead in the 35th minute, brought down Leipzig captain Willi Orban from behind after falling into him. But Guirassy had been pushed by Yussuf Poulsen and referee Frank Willenborg awarded a free kick for the Leipzig forward’s foul – a decision upheld after a video check.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose was booked for his furious reaction and was still arguing as he departed down the players’ tunnel, then apparently used that anger to rouse his players during the interval.

Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, who joined on loan from Bayern Munich in the offseason, endured a second half to forget after impressing in the first.

ALSO READ | A kiss on the lips with Federation President was not consensual, says Hermoso

Nübel’s attempted kick out was charged down by Henrichs for the equalizer in the 61st before another mistake gifted Openda a goal two minutes later that was ruled out by VAR for offside. It was only a brief respite for Stuttgart as Olmo put Leipzig ahead in the 63rd and the home team pushed on from there.

Leipzig, which finished third last season, started the league with a 3-2 loss at Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, while Stuttgart opened with a 5-0 rout of Bochum.

