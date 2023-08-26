MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga: Jude Bellingham scores to give Real Madrid 1-0 win at Celta

La Liga: Madrid’s top signing of the offseason scored once in the team’s 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in its opener and twice in the 3-1 win at Almeria last weekend.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 08:07 IST , BARCELONA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after winning against RC Celta de Vigo.
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after winning against RC Celta de Vigo. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after winning against RC Celta de Vigo. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jude Bellingham did it again, scoring a fourth goal in three games to lead Real Madrid to a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo on Friday and make it three victories in as many games in the La Liga.

Madrid’s top signing of the offseason scored once in the team’s 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in its opener and twice in the 3-1 win at Almeria last weekend.

The England midfielder joined Madrid on a 130-million-euro ($142 million) move from Borussia Dortmund this summer, and is proving to be worth the price.

ALSO READ | A kiss on the lips with Federation President was not consensual, says Hermoso

At Vigo, Bellingham slipped into the area and was in position to head home the winner in the 81st minute and snatch a victory against a Celta side that had squandered its scoring chances.

Bellingham was set up by Joselu Mato, who replaced Vinicius Junior in the 16th minute after the Brazil forward picked up an apparent leg injury.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Vinicius would undergo tests to determine the extent of the injury.

Celta goalkeeper Ivan Villar saved Rodrygo’s penalty in the 68th after the goalie had fouled the forward in the area after he was played through by a pass from Bellingham.

Iago Aspas almost scored two minutes later for the hosts, only to scuff his shot wide.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid eyes third straight win behind red-hot Bellingham

Celta’s American player Luca de la Torre was substituted late after he was attended by team doctors on the pitch. He walked off on his own power.

Newly signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga started for Madrid, with Andriy Lunin going back to the bench. Kepa arrived to help make up for the absence of injured regular starter Thibaut Courtois.

Celta remained winless in three games since Rafa Benítez took over as coach this summer.

Also, Real Sociedad drew 0-0 with Las Palmas.

Related stories

Related Topics

La Liga /

La Liga 2023-24 /

Jude Bellingham /

Real Madrid /

Celta Vigo /

Athletico Bilbao /

England /

Borussia Dortmund /

Carlo Ancelotti /

Vinicius Junior /

Real Sociedad /

Las Palmas

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Jude Bellingham scores to give Real Madrid 1-0 win at Celta
    AP
  2. A kiss on the lips with Federation President was not consensual, says Hermoso
    AP
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Eight: Indians in action, event timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rubiales’ apology over unsolicited kiss not enough - Spain PM Sanchez
    Reuters
  5. FIFA women’s rankings: Sweden on top, world champion Spain second
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga: Jude Bellingham scores to give Real Madrid 1-0 win at Celta
    AP
  2. LaLiga: Real Madrid eyes third straight win behind red-hot Bellingham
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ancelotti rules out Real Madrid move for Mbappe in this window
    Reuters
  4. Barcelona midfielder Pedri set to miss month with thigh injury
    AFP
  5. Real Madrid goes for its third straight win to start the Spanish league behind red-hot Bellingham
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Jude Bellingham scores to give Real Madrid 1-0 win at Celta
    AP
  2. A kiss on the lips with Federation President was not consensual, says Hermoso
    AP
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Eight: Indians in action, event timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rubiales’ apology over unsolicited kiss not enough - Spain PM Sanchez
    Reuters
  5. FIFA women’s rankings: Sweden on top, world champion Spain second
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment